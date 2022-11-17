ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOAT 7

The best early Black Friday 2022 deals on air fryers

Black Friday might be the best time to get an air fryer. From bacon to grilled cheese sandwiches, there’s so much you can do with this kitchen appliance. Whether you’re in the market for an air fryer upgrade or looking to finally see what the hype is all about, there are plenty of deals out there. Even the best-selling air fryer on Amazon is getting a price drop for Black Friday.

