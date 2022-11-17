ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped

Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency

Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
CHICAGO, IL
Justin Verlander May Own Untouchable MLB History

Last night, the winners of the Cy Young Award in both the National League and American League were announced. In the National League, Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was given the award, while in the American League, Justin Verlander earned the award. Verlander had the best ERA of any starter...
Twins tender contract to reliever Emilio Pagán

The Twins have tendered a contract to reliever Emilio Pagán, per Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The news comes as at least a mild surprise, given Pagán’s struggles in recent years. The righty had a strong season with Tampa in 2019, posting a 2.31 ERA in 70 innings with a 36% strikeout rate and 4.9% walk rate. Unfortunately, the three subsequent seasons have been much less impressive for him. He went to the Padres prior to 2020 as part of the Manuel Margot trade but posted a 4.50 ERA that year while his strikeout rate dropped to 26.4% and his walk rate jumped to 10.3%. That might have been written off as an aberration from the bizarre circumstances of the pandemic year, but he posted a 4.83 ERA in 2021 despite dropping his walk rate to 6.8%.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies

Longtime Detroit Tigers executive David Chadd has found a new home. Chadd has been hired as a special assignment scout by the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Phillies Nation. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski worked with Chadd for many years in Detroit. Chadd had been the Tigers’ assistant general manager since 2015...
DETROIT, MI
