Yankees absolutely can’t pay Justin Verlander’s rumored new contract
And now, for the New York Yankees’ third Justin Verlander-related trick in five years, they’ll briefly entertain his demands before realizing his initial ask is absolutely insane!. The first two versions of the Verlander-Yankees song and dance were inarguably better, even though it seemed like the third time...
Rumor: Justin Verlander could receive historic 8-figure contract in MLB free agency
Justin Verlander, who just secured the 2022 American League Cy Young award, is entering MLB free agency at the perfect time. Verlander, who helped lead the Houston Astros to a World Series title, looked to be in peak form in his return from Tommy John surgery. Last year, the veteran...
Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped
Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Speaks Out About Astros Free Agency Rumor
Rizzo addressed the report that the Astros showed interest in him before he re-signed with the Yankees this week
FOX Sports
Mattress Mack joins Ben Verlander to discuss Astros, $75M sports betting win
Ben Verlander was joined by Houston Astros super fan Jim McIngvale – more affectionately known as "Mattress Mack" – on a recent episode of "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander." McIngvale discussed his historic $75 million sports betting payout after the Astros won the 2022 MLB World Series. Mack,...
Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency
Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
Yardbarker
Justin Verlander May Own Untouchable MLB History
Last night, the winners of the Cy Young Award in both the National League and American League were announced. In the National League, Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was given the award, while in the American League, Justin Verlander earned the award. Verlander had the best ERA of any starter...
Yankees interested in Andrew Benintendi return, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Benintendi back, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But Heyman also reports that a source questioned his desire to remain with the team. Benintendi was one of the Yankees’ most notable trade deadline acquisitions in 2022. He offered...
Six Astros Players Received AL MVP Votes
The Houston Astros had six players who landed on the list of players who garnered at least one 2022 American League MVP vote.
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros have tendered contracts to all eligible players except for Josh James ahead of Friday's deadline.
Twins tender contract to reliever Emilio Pagán
The Twins have tendered a contract to reliever Emilio Pagán, per Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The news comes as at least a mild surprise, given Pagán’s struggles in recent years. The righty had a strong season with Tampa in 2019, posting a 2.31 ERA in 70 innings with a 36% strikeout rate and 4.9% walk rate. Unfortunately, the three subsequent seasons have been much less impressive for him. He went to the Padres prior to 2020 as part of the Manuel Margot trade but posted a 4.50 ERA that year while his strikeout rate dropped to 26.4% and his walk rate jumped to 10.3%. That might have been written off as an aberration from the bizarre circumstances of the pandemic year, but he posted a 4.83 ERA in 2021 despite dropping his walk rate to 6.8%.
MLive.com
Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies
Longtime Detroit Tigers executive David Chadd has found a new home. Chadd has been hired as a special assignment scout by the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Phillies Nation. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski worked with Chadd for many years in Detroit. Chadd had been the Tigers’ assistant general manager since 2015...
Astros Pitchers Visit Prospects in Dominican Republic
Enoli Paredes, Framber Valdez, Luis García, Ronel Blanco and Cristian Javier were at the Dominican Summer League Houston Astros facilities Saturday.
