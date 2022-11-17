ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short Pump, VA

HHHunt buys 6.7 acres in Short Pump for residential development

Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
(Courtesy Thalhimer)

Developer HHHunt has purchased 6.7 acres of land in Short Pump for a future residential development. The company paid a total of $2 million to buy the land from three homeowners at 4671, 4647 and 4639 Pouncey Tract Road in Glen Allen.

