ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Man missing from Trinity County for six months found alive

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A man who had been missing from Trinity County since May was found alive and well on Wednesday, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. Frederick Montes was first reported missing from Weaverville on May 13. The TCSO said Montes had gone missing before, but...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Inmates move to new Trinity County Jail facility

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County inmates are being housed in a brand new jail. They were taken in small groups to the brand new detention facility in Weaverville Wednesday. It was moving day for the 45 inmates in custody. They were loaded into vans at the old jail in...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Pacific Towing delivers turkeys to local non-profits ahead of Thanksgiving

EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, Pacific Towing delivered dozens of turkeys to local organizations serving people in need, including the Saint Vincent de Paul Dining Facility in Eureka and the Eureka Rescue Mission. Those two organizations each plan to use the turkeys, along with other Thanksgiving foods, to provide...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

College of the Redwoods co-sponsors 20th annual Old Town Turkey Trot

EUREKA, Calif. — College of the Redwoods is co-sponsoring the 20th Annual Old Town Turkey Trot with Arcata High School on Thanksgiving Day to support Arcata High and College of the Redwoods Cross Country Programs. The 5K race is on Thursday, Nov. 24th at 9:00 a.m. Registration is required...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Concerns over Eureka City Schools staff raised during school board meeting

EUREKA, Calif. — On Thursday, students, parents staff members gathered outside the Eureka City Schools District to bring attention to concerns about staff support. This comes after the resignation of Eureka High School's Athletic Director Ed Sonia, leading to walkouts. Students and parents claim Sonia had no choice after stress and pressure from the school board.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Native American Heritage Month

REDDING, ca — November is a time to celebrate many things, including Native American Heritage Month. A time to celebrate Indigenous people as well as honoring the local tribes and upholding the United State’s solemn trust and treaty responsibility to Tribal Nations. The Northstate is home to many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

HCOE wins state grant of over $400 thousand for agriculture education

EUREKA, Calif. — Over $400 thousand in state grant funding is coming to Humboldt County schools to support agriculture education. The HCOE said the Farm to School incubator grant will make its Harvest of the Month more accessible for after school programs, and create a Humboldt School Garden Collective to build school district partners’ capacity to grow, maintain, and utilize school gardens.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

The Special Olympics is returning to the Northstate after over a decade!

The Special Olympics (SONC) is coming back to Northern California for the first time in over a decade!. Special Olympics Northern California enriches the lives of more than 26,218 children and adults with intellectual disabilities and their communities in Northern California through sports, education, and athlete health. -SONC. SONC announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy