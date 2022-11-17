Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Man missing from Trinity County for six months found alive
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A man who had been missing from Trinity County since May was found alive and well on Wednesday, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. Frederick Montes was first reported missing from Weaverville on May 13. The TCSO said Montes had gone missing before, but...
krcrtv.com
Inmates move to new Trinity County Jail facility
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County inmates are being housed in a brand new jail. They were taken in small groups to the brand new detention facility in Weaverville Wednesday. It was moving day for the 45 inmates in custody. They were loaded into vans at the old jail in...
krcrtv.com
California to spend $2.5 million on a brand new performing arts center in Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A brand new state-of-the-art performing arts center is coming to the Del Norte community. Sen. Mike McGuire announced the state would be funding the new facility Thursday at Del Norte High School, where the new center will be built. "What I feel incredible frustrated about...
krcrtv.com
Pacific Towing delivers turkeys to local non-profits ahead of Thanksgiving
EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, Pacific Towing delivered dozens of turkeys to local organizations serving people in need, including the Saint Vincent de Paul Dining Facility in Eureka and the Eureka Rescue Mission. Those two organizations each plan to use the turkeys, along with other Thanksgiving foods, to provide...
krcrtv.com
College of the Redwoods co-sponsors 20th annual Old Town Turkey Trot
EUREKA, Calif. — College of the Redwoods is co-sponsoring the 20th Annual Old Town Turkey Trot with Arcata High School on Thanksgiving Day to support Arcata High and College of the Redwoods Cross Country Programs. The 5K race is on Thursday, Nov. 24th at 9:00 a.m. Registration is required...
krcrtv.com
Largest dam removal project in American history clears last hurdle, begins early 2023
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) cleared the last major hurdle necessary to implement the world's largest river restoration project to date - the removal of four dams along the lower Klamath River. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a non-profit created to oversee the dam removal and related restoration activities,...
krcrtv.com
PG&E pulls the plug on Southern Humboldt businesses leaving many without power
EUREKA, Calif. — PG&E pulled the plug on many businesses in the Southern region of Humboldt County, leaving new businesses with no electricity. Residents and county officials blame the utility company for not supporting the growth needed in Southern Humboldt, with some businesses having to wait as many as seven years.
krcrtv.com
G. Mario Fernandez takes a lead in Eureka Ward 3 race after new election results released
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County Office of Elections officials released a new batch of midterm elections results on Friday. The new results report includes the additional counting of about 10,000 ballots. Officials say 37,058 ballots have been counted. Many race leaders maintained their advantage, but the unofficial results show...
krcrtv.com
Concerns over Eureka City Schools staff raised during school board meeting
EUREKA, Calif. — On Thursday, students, parents staff members gathered outside the Eureka City Schools District to bring attention to concerns about staff support. This comes after the resignation of Eureka High School's Athletic Director Ed Sonia, leading to walkouts. Students and parents claim Sonia had no choice after stress and pressure from the school board.
krcrtv.com
Native American Heritage Month
REDDING, ca — November is a time to celebrate many things, including Native American Heritage Month. A time to celebrate Indigenous people as well as honoring the local tribes and upholding the United State’s solemn trust and treaty responsibility to Tribal Nations. The Northstate is home to many...
krcrtv.com
HCOE wins state grant of over $400 thousand for agriculture education
EUREKA, Calif. — Over $400 thousand in state grant funding is coming to Humboldt County schools to support agriculture education. The HCOE said the Farm to School incubator grant will make its Harvest of the Month more accessible for after school programs, and create a Humboldt School Garden Collective to build school district partners’ capacity to grow, maintain, and utilize school gardens.
krcrtv.com
Michigan AG joins coalition in efforts to prevent alleged illegal student debt collection
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday joined a bipartisan coalition that filed an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also known...
krcrtv.com
The Special Olympics is returning to the Northstate after over a decade!
The Special Olympics (SONC) is coming back to Northern California for the first time in over a decade!. Special Olympics Northern California enriches the lives of more than 26,218 children and adults with intellectual disabilities and their communities in Northern California through sports, education, and athlete health. -SONC. SONC announced...
