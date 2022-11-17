Read full article on original website
Goldy claims first NL MVP; Arenado finishes 3rd
Painfully close so many times before in a career highlighted by its consistent brilliance, Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finally captured his first National League MVP Award on Thursday night. Goldschmidt, twice a runner-up and a top-six finisher five times, beat out Padres third baseman Manny Machado and teammate...
Ohtani finishes 2nd for AL MVP Award
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani incredibly improved on his historic 2021 season that saw him win the American League MVP Award unanimously, but it wasn’t enough to win the award for a second straight year, as he finished second to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Judge won the award for the...
Alvarez finishes 3rd in AL MVP voting
HOUSTON -- The three go-ahead home runs Yordan Alvarez hit in the postseason, including his mammoth three-run blast to put the Astros ahead in a clinching win against the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series, weren’t part of his case for American League Most Valuable Player, with votes being cast before the playoffs started.
Machado finishes runner-up in NL MVP race
SAN DIEGO -- No Padre in the past 26 seasons has come as close to winning an MVP Award as Manny Machado in 2022. But the superstar third baseman ultimately came up short of the sport's top individual honor. Machado finished second in voting for the National League MVP Award...
Red Sox non-tender Cordero, Chang
BOSTON -- After two seasons in which Franchy Cordero struggled to produce with any consistency, the Red Sox non-tendered the first baseman/outfielder on Friday, making him a free agent. Utility player Yu Chang, who played just 11 games for Boston, was the club’s only other non-tendered player. The Red...
Alonso among 5 Mets to get NL MVP votes
NEW YORK -- The Mets may not have taken home the first MVP Award in club history, but they still fared remarkably well in balloting following their 101-win season. Five Mets earned spots on National League MVP ballots, including Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, who finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Jeff McNeil, Edwin Díaz and Starling Marte also received votes.
7 players due for their first MVP Award
Congratulations to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, who won their first MVP Awards on Thursday. They both had fantastic, even historic seasons, and now they can call themselves MVPs forever. And that’s the thing: Once you win an MVP, you can call yourself that...
Reds bring in Newman, trade Kyle Farmer to Twins
CINCINNATI -- At Friday’s deadline to offer 2023 contracts to players under club control, the Reds made a pair of trades that affected their situation at shortstop. The first deal sent infielder Kyle Farmer to the Twins for Minor League right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina, who was ranked as Minnesota’s No. 27 prospect by MLB Pipeline at the time of the trade. In a separate move, right-handed reliever Dauri Moreta was sent to the Pirates for middle infielder Kevin Newman.
D-backs land 2020 AL ROY Lewis in trade with Mariners
PHOENIX -- The D-backs added a right-handed hitter to their outfield mix Thursday, acquiring former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis from the Mariners in exchange for outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel. With young outfielders Corbin Carroll, Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas all left-handed hitters, one of the D-backs'...
New Pirates first baseman Choi is ready to be a leader
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos' Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Pirates entered the offseason with several boxes that needed to be checked. First base was one. Veteran leadership was another. With the acquisition of Ji-Man Choi from the Rays via trade on Nov. 10, Pittsburgh has, at least partially, addressed both areas with one move.
'He’s the best': KC's Perez praises Sox skipper Grifol
CHICAGO -- Salvador Perez spent 12 minutes talking about Pedro Grifol via a Thursday afternoon Zoom set up by the White Sox. This is not a misprint or typo. The All-Star catcher for the Royals, a prime American League Central rival of the White Sox and a player who has done plenty of career damage against the South Siders, answered questions from a group of White Sox beat writers concerning the team’s new manager.
Judge, Goldy slug their way to 1st MVP Awards
Much like when Aaron Judge gets a hold of one, there wasn’t much doubt about the outcome of this year’s American League Most Valuable Player voting. The real intrigue rested in the Senior Circuit, where co-Cardinals candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado and Padres third baseman Manny Machado all mounted strong cases as the National League’s standout star.
Engel among 3 non-tendered by White Sox
The White Sox parted ways with some of their defensive depth at Friday’s non-tender deadline, declining to offer 2023 contracts to infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton. Chicago tendered contracts to all of its other arbitration-eligible players: right-handers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Reynaldo López, Michael...
All Rise! Judge named AL MVP after historic 62-HR year
NEW YORK -- "All Rise" for the American League’s Most Valuable Player. Aaron Judge’s 2022 season captured the attention and imagination of the baseball world at large, highlighted by his journey to shatter Roger Maris’ AL single-season record for home runs. That unforgettable campaign was recognized on Thursday, when Judge was crowned as the AL MVP Award winner, as voted by eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Here’s a 2023 awards candidate for every team
Awards Week just wrapped up, and to celebrate, let’s look ahead to 2023, with one potential awards candidate for every team. Don’t worry, we’re not accounting for free agency: Aaron Judge won’t show up as a Yankee, a Giant, a Dodger or anywhere on this list. Current players only. Who’s got the best chance on each team to get an award? Let’s make some guesses.
The teams in the mix for the star shortstops
We know what’s readily available in the free-agent shopping market this winter, and that’s shortstops. There are four star-level ones out there this year, in whatever order you choose to rank them: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner. What’s not quite as clear, though, is...
Candelario among 7 non-tendered by Tigers
DETROIT -- Jeimer Candelario shared the Major League lead in doubles in the 2021 season and looked like an emerging young hitter. Now, the switch-hitting third baseman is a free agent looking for a home for a potential bounce-back season after the Tigers declined to offer him a contract by Friday’s non-tender deadline.
Best free-agent class ever? Judge for yourself
There have been other glamorous and star-studded free-agent classes in baseball. There have been other years, of course, when big names hit the market. It wasn’t so long ago that both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado became available when both were still just 26 years old. That was some free-agent class, too. But there has never been one like this.
Astros non-tender hard-throwing RHP James
HOUSTON -- Josh James, a hard-throwing right-hander who set the Astros' rookie single-season record for strikeouts by a relief pitcher with 99 in 2019 and earned a win in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series, was non-tendered by the club on Friday night, making him a free agent and likely ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in the 34th round in 2014.
4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge
Many expect the Yankees to do what it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge. But what if they don’t?. Many expected the Cardinals to re-sign Albert Pujols after the 2011 season, and the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman after 2021. Neither did. Point is, when a player reaches the open market, anything is possible.
