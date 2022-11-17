$45,000 Cash, Jewelry, Pricey Bags Stolen Along With Security Cams, Glen Rock Resident Reports

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators in the case is asked to call Glen Rock Police Detective Bureau: (201) 670-3948. Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO / INSET: Boyd A. Loving

Whoever reportedly stole $45,000 and pricey valuables from a Glen Rock home also made sure to take the security cameras, as well, the owner told police.

The Cranford Road homeowner told responding officers that a rear window apparently had been forced open, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

In addition to the cash, the resident reported multiple designer handbags, jewelry and the NETGEAR cameras all gone, the chief said.

Pinpointing the time period was difficult, however. The resident reported leaving the home in the late afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7 and not returning until just after midnight this past Saturday, Nov. 12.

It also wasn’t clear what the resident was doing with $45,000 in cash on hand.

Ackermann’s detectives are investigating with help from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators in the case is asked to call Glen Rock Police Detective Bureau: (201) 670-3948.

