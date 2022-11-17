Billing himself as the “Fresh Perspective” needed in local government, Ricky Estrada appears headed for the District 2 seat on Menifee City Council. Menifee 24/7 is projecting victory for Estrada, who has led in every release of voting results for the council seat representing southwest Menifee. With some votes still being counted, the latest tally released Thursday shows Estrada with a substantial lead among four candidates, bringing in 2,496 votes, or 47.86 percent of the votes that have been counted. His nearest competitor, Planning Commissioner Ben Diederich, has 1,425 votes, or 27.33 percent of the votes.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO