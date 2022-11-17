ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 14

laceyone
3d ago

Porter is not a progressive. She is a socialist and a bully . Her boyfriend beat up a Republican at one of her town halls . She won in 2018 due to ballot harvesting . She won against a well like Mayor .

Reply(9)
13
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Republicans see a competitive future in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As Orange County election results rolled in, Democrats have counted their winnings, Republicans have cheered theirs and the county’s political future remains unclear. Both parties are fighting to secure strong candidates in areas of Orange County, with a majority of Vietnamese voters or other...
easyreadernews.com

ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts

The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Three elections still undecided

As the week draws to an end, three races of interest to the West Orange County area remain undecided. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Amy Pham West had a three-vote lead over John Gentile in the contest for the District 1 seat on the Westminster City Council. According to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Friday election update: Wallis gains on Holstege in AD47 race; Garner still ahead in District 1 City Council contest

One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

West leads Gentile by two votes

With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races

NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Ashleigh Aitken wins campaign for Mayor of Anaheim

Former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken has won the election for Anaheim Mayor. Aitken leads her nearest competitor by more than 5,000 votes and that margin is expected to grow as more ballots are counted. Upon being sworn-in, Aitken will be the first woman Mayor in Anaheim’s 152-year history. Anaheim is...
ANAHEIM, CA
menifee247.com

Estrada projected as winner in Menifee City Council race

Billing himself as the “Fresh Perspective” needed in local government, Ricky Estrada appears headed for the District 2 seat on Menifee City Council. Menifee 24/7 is projecting victory for Estrada, who has led in every release of voting results for the council seat representing southwest Menifee. With some votes still being counted, the latest tally released Thursday shows Estrada with a substantial lead among four candidates, bringing in 2,496 votes, or 47.86 percent of the votes that have been counted. His nearest competitor, Planning Commissioner Ben Diederich, has 1,425 votes, or 27.33 percent of the votes.
MENIFEE, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Four races still remain close

UPDATE: The latest information on close races from the Orange County Registar of Voters:. Ocean View School District (three seats) Yes 37,986 (54.11 percent) No 32,210 (45.89 percent). ––––––––––––––––––– A week after Election...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy