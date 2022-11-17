Read full article on original website
Porter is not a progressive. She is a socialist and a bully . Her boyfriend beat up a Republican at one of her town halls . She won in 2018 due to ballot harvesting . She won against a well like Mayor .
spectrumnews1.com
Republicans see a competitive future in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As Orange County election results rolled in, Democrats have counted their winnings, Republicans have cheered theirs and the county’s political future remains unclear. Both parties are fighting to secure strong candidates in areas of Orange County, with a majority of Vietnamese voters or other...
thepalmspringspost.com
Saturday election update: Holstege’s lead in AD47 now single digits; Garner still ahead in city’s District 1 race
Eleven days after votes began to be counted in the Nov. 8 General Election, the fate of two members of the Palm Springs City Council who were on the ballot, and their opponents, continues to remain in a state of suspense. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional...
easyreadernews.com
ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts
The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
signalscv.com
County Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 175,050 ballots remain to be counted
Several Santa Clarita Valley elections are still going down to the wire as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office released its latest updated ballot count on Friday. With 175,050 ballots remaining to be counted from the Nov. 8 Genera Election, the races to represent the state’s 40th Assembly District...
orangecountytribune.com
Three elections still undecided
As the week draws to an end, three races of interest to the West Orange County area remain undecided. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Amy Pham West had a three-vote lead over John Gentile in the contest for the District 1 seat on the Westminster City Council. According to...
thepalmspringspost.com
Friday election update: Wallis gains on Holstege in AD47 race; Garner still ahead in District 1 City Council contest
One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
Los Angeles sheriff: 'Corruption won' in election loss to politically backed candidate
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken aim at liberals in his county after being ousted from office in last week's election.
orangecountytribune.com
West leads Gentile by two votes
With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
signalscv.com
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races
NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Greg Wallis takes narrow lead over Christy Holstege in race for State Assembly District 47
For the first time since Election Day, Greg Wallis now holds a narrow lead over his democrat challenger Christy Holstege for a seat in the California Assembly. According to the latest results updated by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters. More than a week ago, she had a large lead...
oc-breeze.com
Ashleigh Aitken wins campaign for Mayor of Anaheim
Former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken has won the election for Anaheim Mayor. Aitken leads her nearest competitor by more than 5,000 votes and that margin is expected to grow as more ballots are counted. Upon being sworn-in, Aitken will be the first woman Mayor in Anaheim’s 152-year history. Anaheim is...
Los Angeles mayor race: Karen Bass increases lead over Rick Caruso as counting continues
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead by 36,349 votes over billionaire Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’s next mayor.
menifee247.com
Estrada projected as winner in Menifee City Council race
Billing himself as the “Fresh Perspective” needed in local government, Ricky Estrada appears headed for the District 2 seat on Menifee City Council. Menifee 24/7 is projecting victory for Estrada, who has led in every release of voting results for the council seat representing southwest Menifee. With some votes still being counted, the latest tally released Thursday shows Estrada with a substantial lead among four candidates, bringing in 2,496 votes, or 47.86 percent of the votes that have been counted. His nearest competitor, Planning Commissioner Ben Diederich, has 1,425 votes, or 27.33 percent of the votes.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
orangecountytribune.com
Four races still remain close
UPDATE: The latest information on close races from the Orange County Registar of Voters:. Ocean View School District (three seats) Yes 37,986 (54.11 percent) No 32,210 (45.89 percent). ––––––––––––––––––– A week after Election...
COVID-19 Statistics Start Creeping Up Again in Orange County
Orange County's COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations showed signs of creeping upward again this week, according to data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
NBC Los Angeles
Long Beach Just Elected Its First Black Mayor. Its First LGBTQ+ Mayor is Going to Congress
Robert Garcia is mayor of Long Beach, but not for long. With last week’s midterm victory, Garcia, 44, is headed to D.C. as congressman-elect of the 42nd district. He’ll be the first immigrant and openly LGBTQ+ representative in the House. Also not in his current post for long?...
Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
