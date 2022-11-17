Read full article on original website
Local mental health departments in South Carolina react to multi-million-dollar grant
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) — Ten rural counties in South Carolina will have stronger programs due to funds given to the state to help folks in these areas get all the mental health support they need. The funds were given by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be spread out over […]
abccolumbia.com
GMC Wednesday Headlines: Latest weekly COVID-19 cases in South Carolina & US Senate passes COVID emergency rescind resolution
Wednesday headlines: DHEC released the latest weekly COVID-19 case numbers in South Carolina. The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution to rescind the COVID-19 emergency declaration.
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
How state leaders plan to address thousands of unfilled job openings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina sees increased economic investment, state lawmakers are studying how to keep up with the growing demand of workers. According to state lawmakers, new companies have invested more than $1.4 billion dollars in South Carolina, creating more than 3,000 jobs over the last year.
WYFF4.com
SC Freedom Caucus suing school district over allegations of teaching critical race theory
GREER, S.C. — The conservative South Carolina Freedom Caucus is suing Lexington County School District One. The group alleges that the district, in partnership with EL Education, is teaching concepts associated with critical race theory. Miram-Webster defines critical race theory as a group of concepts that attempt to reveal how racial oppression shaped the legal fabric of history.
WYFF4.com
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
WEST POINT, Ga. — An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake...
kiss951.com
Here’s South Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to the Palmetto State! There’s a lot to do in South Carolina, just skip this one! Here’s South Carolina’s biggest tourist trap. It’s called South of the Border. It’s got a restaurant a hotel and attractions. And according to Bestlife it’s not great. Bestlife says it has bad theming, as well as political incorrectness and not so-subtle stereotypes. South of the Border is a tourist attraction for some reason. Named for its positionality along the South and North Carolina border, it’s a gift shop with a tacky name. Even visitors have pretty mixed opinions about this “destination,” in general.
Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
WYFF4.com
Are you being watched? Lawsuit says SLED is tracking SC drivers
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville man and the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation are suing South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, saying a surveillance system and database they operate is unconstitutional. According to the lawsuit, SLED uses automatic license plate readers, capturing hundreds of thousands of images of vehicles and...
Government Technology
Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal
(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
WIS-TV
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
Majority of South Carolina voters support abortion rights with some restrictions, poll shows
The majority of South Carolina voters favor the right to an abortion under some circumstances, according to a new Winthrop poll conducted prior to the midterm elections. Eighty-six percent of respondents said a woman should be able to terminate a pregnancy that threatens her life or health. That number was 80% among Republicans and 92% among Democrats.
gsabusiness.com
South Carolina port to double capacity — what it means for the supply chain
The S.C. Ports Authority along with elected leaders and community partners celebrated an expansion of the state’s railroad system with a ceremony on Friday. They also touted the next phase of expansion that will double cargo capacity at Inland Port Greer. As one the eight largest inland ports in...
WYFF4.com
Bike safety advocates call for lawmakers to allow red light cameras to ticket drivers
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The husband of an Upstate woman who lost her life after a hit-and-run last year is calling for lawmakers to repeal a ban on red light cameras. Ryan Soukup was on a bike ride with his wife, Carli Brewer Soukup, last year in Greenville when she was hit by a driver who ran a red light along Sulphur Springs Drive.
