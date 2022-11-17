ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
WYFF4.com

SC Freedom Caucus suing school district over allegations of teaching critical race theory

GREER, S.C. — The conservative South Carolina Freedom Caucus is suing Lexington County School District One. The group alleges that the district, in partnership with EL Education, is teaching concepts associated with critical race theory. Miram-Webster defines critical race theory as a group of concepts that attempt to reveal how racial oppression shaped the legal fabric of history.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

WEST POINT, Ga. — An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake...
WEST POINT, GA
kiss951.com

Here’s South Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to the Palmetto State! There’s a lot to do in South Carolina, just skip this one! Here’s South Carolina’s biggest tourist trap. It’s called South of the Border. It’s got a restaurant a hotel and attractions. And according to Bestlife it’s not great. Bestlife says it has bad theming, as well as political incorrectness and not so-subtle stereotypes. South of the Border is a tourist attraction for some reason. Named for its positionality along the South and North Carolina border, it’s a gift shop with a tacky name. Even visitors have pretty mixed opinions about this “destination,” in general.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Are you being watched? Lawsuit says SLED is tracking SC drivers

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville man and the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation are suing South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, saying a surveillance system and database they operate is unconstitutional. According to the lawsuit, SLED uses automatic license plate readers, capturing hundreds of thousands of images of vehicles and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Government Technology

Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal

(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America

Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...

Comments / 0

Community Policy