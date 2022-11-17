ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers rumors: Gold Glove winner could replace Cody Bellinger

Los Angeles Dodgers rumors about a possible Cody Bellinger replacement have already emerged with the team targeting a three-time Gold Glove winner. Leading up to the non-tender deadline, the majority of Los Angeles Dodgers rumors were focused on the future of center fielder Cody Bellinger. As FanSided’s Robert Murray reported, the team plans to non-tender him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Jacob deGrom’s asking price may be out of even Steve Cohen’s comfort zone

The New York Mets would love to bring back ace starter Jacob deGrom, but doing so would cost them a pretty penny. Can they afford him?. In theory, Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball so, yes, New York can afford to bring back Jacob deGrom, regardless of the asking price. But, the issue in this case is more about how high Cohen is willing to go, rather than if he has the money stowed away somewhere.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

AP NFL award voting changes could affect Patrick Mahomes’ chances

The Associated Press has announced significant changes to its NFL award voting system, where voters can now vote for multiple candidates instead of just one. In a press release on Friday, the Associated Press (AP) announced significant changes to its NFL awards voting system. These changes will affect numerous awards, including the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Coach of the Year. The updates also include its first and second All-Pro teams.
FanSided

FanSided

