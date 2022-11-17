ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State Fair of Texas announces 2023 dates

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has announced its 2023 dates. In 2022, the State Fair of Texas saw 2.4 million guests during its three-week run. Artists everywhere can submit their designs for Big Tex's Lucchese boots for the 2023 State Fair of Texas. The contest closes on Jan. 31, 2023 and the winner will be announced on March 2, 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Texas bill filed to allow pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes

TEXAS, USA — A bill filed in Texas could give an extra advantage for anyone who is driving for two, even if their passenger seats are empty. House Bill No. 521, proposed by representative Briscoe Cain, R-Baytown, would add a new rule allowing pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes, regardless of whether there's another passenger in the vehicle besides the unborn child.
TEXAS STATE
Will grocery prices go down? Here’s what we found.

PLANO, Texas — The latest CPI report released this month shows year-over-year inflation slowed, but it remains near a 40-year high despite the Federal Reserve raising rates aggressively to bring inflation down to normal levels. Consumer prices are up 7.7% over the year ending in October, but that’s a...
TEXAS STATE
LaQueena Warren answers frequently asked foster-related questions

DALLAS — We asked Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Foster and Adoption Recruitment Supervisor LaQueena Warren to answer some common questions related to foster care. Here's what she had to share with us!. How do I get started in becoming a foster parent?. You must become licensed...
TEXAS STATE
Immersive entertainment venue heading to The Colony

THE COLONY, Texas — Los Angeles' immersive technology company Cosm has announced plans to build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, according to a news release. Upon completion, the venue, which will span between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet, will provide guests with immersive technology across...
THE COLONY, TX
Neglecting these two things about your car might cost you big

DALLAS — Good news! Since I just reminded you again in August to make sure you have enough homeowner’s insurance coverage, I am definitely not going to repeat that you REALLY SHOULD MAKE SURE YOUR HOME IS NOT UNDER-INSURED. Instead, let’s talk about how what you drive might be underinsured.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas, TX
Dallas local news

