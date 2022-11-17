Read full article on original website
WFAA
License to scan: Plate readers found across Texas are mostly unregulated
AUSTIN, Texas — More Central Texas cities and counties are using license plate readers (LPRs) to help solve crimes, but the KVUE Defenders found that there are virtually no State regulations for how those cameras – and the data they generate – are used. This year, many...
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
State Fair of Texas announces 2023 dates
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has announced its 2023 dates. In 2022, the State Fair of Texas saw 2.4 million guests during its three-week run. Artists everywhere can submit their designs for Big Tex's Lucchese boots for the 2023 State Fair of Texas. The contest closes on Jan. 31, 2023 and the winner will be announced on March 2, 2023.
WFAA
Pass the potatoes! The most and least popular Thanksgiving side dishes in Texas, other states
HOUSTON — You've probably seen the stories: Sky-high turkey prices are ruffling a lot of feathers and other Thanksgiving favorites will also cost more. If you're looking for ways to save money, there are some traditional side dishes you could trim from the menu without many complaints, according to a Crestline survey.
Dallas-Fort Worth home sales post record-setting drop in October; prices falling, too
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth home sales broke a new record in October, falling 27% from the same month a year ago as higher mortgage rates continue to pour cold water on the housing market. A total...
WFAA
Texas temporary paper tags are getting a new look to fight against counterfeits
TEXAS, USA — Temporary tags in Texas are getting a new look. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles revealed its redesigned version on Thursday, with new security features aimed at fighting fake paper license plates on vehicles involved in crimes and drivers trying to avoid tolls and registration fees.
Texas bill filed to allow pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes
TEXAS, USA — A bill filed in Texas could give an extra advantage for anyone who is driving for two, even if their passenger seats are empty. House Bill No. 521, proposed by representative Briscoe Cain, R-Baytown, would add a new rule allowing pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes, regardless of whether there's another passenger in the vehicle besides the unborn child.
Will grocery prices go down? Here’s what we found.
PLANO, Texas — The latest CPI report released this month shows year-over-year inflation slowed, but it remains near a 40-year high despite the Federal Reserve raising rates aggressively to bring inflation down to normal levels. Consumer prices are up 7.7% over the year ending in October, but that’s a...
LaQueena Warren answers frequently asked foster-related questions
DALLAS — We asked Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Foster and Adoption Recruitment Supervisor LaQueena Warren to answer some common questions related to foster care. Here's what she had to share with us!. How do I get started in becoming a foster parent?. You must become licensed...
Immersive entertainment venue heading to The Colony
THE COLONY, Texas — Los Angeles' immersive technology company Cosm has announced plans to build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, according to a news release. Upon completion, the venue, which will span between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet, will provide guests with immersive technology across...
The Summer Carnival is coming to Texas | See when and where P!NK will fly from venue to venue
TEXAS, USA — Come one, come all, and be ready to raise your glass at P!nk's Summer Carnival. The pop star just announced the North American leg of her world tour on social media. She released the dates for her UK and European concerts in early October, but no one could give a reason why she wouldn't make a few stops in the U.S.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7, at Fort Worth home and then burying their bodies
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the...
WFAA
Vanessa Guillen Netflix documentary premieres today
The 20-year-old soldier was killed on post at Fort Hood. She was later found dismembered, burned and buried near the Leon River in Bell County, Texas.
WFAA
Texas State Rep. James Talarico files bill to legalize fentanyl testing strips
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Rep. James Talarico filed a bill Thursday that seeks to legalize fentanyl testing strips in the state. Talarico said passing House Bill 85 is a matter of life and death as the fentanyl epidemic continues to grip the U.S. “If we don’t pass this...
Neglecting these two things about your car might cost you big
DALLAS — Good news! Since I just reminded you again in August to make sure you have enough homeowner’s insurance coverage, I am definitely not going to repeat that you REALLY SHOULD MAKE SURE YOUR HOME IS NOT UNDER-INSURED. Instead, let’s talk about how what you drive might be underinsured.
Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee today for 2005 Tarrant County murders
TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune here. For the third time in four years, Texas is hoping to execute Stephen Barbee Wednesday evening. But first it must wait for courts to rule once again on the state’s handling of the prisoner’s religious rights in the death chamber.
Dallas man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking HR ball turns down $3 million offer, attorney says
DALLAS — The lucky Texas Rangers fan who caught a historic home run is looking to press his luck even more. It's been just over a month since Dallas resident Cory Youmans was in the right place at the right time when we caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the regular season, which broke an American League record.
WFAA
