Ex-Jet Lawrence Cager starting to make impact with Giants

By Peter Botte
New York Post
 3 days ago

Lawrence Cager waited a few seasons to score his first NFL touchdown, but his celebration dance Sunday quickly made its way around the internet into viral status.

Cager, the converted tight end who was signed to the Giants’ practice squad after the Jets released him in October, was elevated to the active roster to play against the Texans. The undrafted former wide receiver ended up in the end zone for the first time in three pro seasons to contribute to a 24-16 victory at MetLife Stadium.

“I really don’t care or look into the viral activity, just because we got another opponent this week,” Cager told The Post with a smile after practice Wednesday as the Giants (7-2) prepared for this week’s home game against the Lions. “It’s great in the moment, that you scored that first [career] touchdown.

“Obviously, you cherish that one, and I got the football. But now it’s time for the next opponent. We got games to win. We got season goals that we need to achieve, so it’s onto the next [game].”

Cager played three collegiate seasons at Miami and another at Georgia as a wide receiver, totaling 78 catches, before making the Jets’ practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in only two games for them that season (with two receptions) and spent all but one game on the Browns’ practice squad in 2021 before returning to the Jets in training camp this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZECqj_0jDedMqC00
Lawrence Cager scores on a 54-yard touchdown reception during the Giants’ 24-16 win over the Texans.
N.Y. Post : Charles Wenzelberg

The 6-foot-5 Cager was converted to tight end and he added about 20 pounds to around 240, even starting the Jets’ first game of the season before getting released on Oct. 15.

Within days, he landed on the Giants’ practice squad before rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger’s eye injury created an opportunity for playing time behind currently listed starter Tanner Hudson.

“It just all goes to preparation and staying the course and putting in the work. Staying ready. Whenever your number is called, you need to be ready,” the 25-year-old Cager said. “Unfortunately, [Bellinger] went down with the injury, but my number was called, and if I wasn’t ready, I wouldn’t have been able to have that first touchdown or be a part of that win.

“Just staying the course, staying ready, keeping faith and staying on track helps you do that. It was a good feeling. It always feels good to come in and help a winning team win, especially in front of the home fans. So it felt great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A25sY_0jDedMqC00
Lawrence Cager celebrates with Daniel Jones after scoring a touchdown in the Giants’ win over the Texans.
N.Y. Post Charles Wenzelberg

Cager’s 9-yard TD reception from Daniel Jones in the first quarter capped the 10-play drive that gave the Giants a 7-0 lead against the Texans.

“He did his job. … That’s our job as a coaching staff to get these players ready and to find guys that are out there, like [GM] Joe [Schoen] and his staff do, and try to get them in here and see if they can help us,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said after Sunday’s game.

Cager also is enjoying contributing to the Giants’ turnaround and having the perspective of having played for both local teams in a season in which they have posted a combined 13-5 record through nine games apiece. Defensive back Jason Pinnock, who registered 1.5 sacks for the Giants on Sunday, also was released by the Jets earlier this year.

“It’s definitely cool,” Cager said. “When I first came into the league with the Jets [in 2020], we were 0-13 before we got our first win in LA against the Rams. Just to go from that to now be on a team that is 7-2, and the Jets are 6-3, it’s great for the city of New York and great to be a part of it.”

New York Post

New York City, NY
