Newark Advocate

Abbey's Road: Choosing gratitude over fear with Type 1 diabetes

Our family took its place in the worldwide diabetes community in 2019, when The Architect, then six years old, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Though she is currently the only Type 1 kid in her elementary school, we draw from the experience and support of a vast virtual community and even some friends close by, for which we are exceedingly thankful.

