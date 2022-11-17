ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress

Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader

The House Republican conference elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Wednesday to serve as their majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. Scalise was uncontested for the position, and the move would keep him as the No. 2 to current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), assuming he becomes speaker of the House. McCarthy is facing a challenge from the more conservative wing of the GOP.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
People

Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'

Republican Jennifer Kiggans has defeated incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria in the VA-2 House race Elaine Luria, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, was unseated in Virginia on Tuesday. The Democrat, who sits on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, conceded the U.S. House race in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District to Republican State Sen. Jennifer Kiggans. Luria, 47, was the only endangered Democrat on the committee, the New York Times previously reported. Her opponent, Kiggans, looked to take away her chances at...
VIRGINIA STATE
270towin.com

Democrats Retain Senate Control; 22 House Seats Remain Uncalled

Nevadans reelected Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, earning Democrats the 50th seat needed to maintain control of the Senate in the 118th congress. The final seat will be determined in a Georgia runoff on December 6. Pennsylvania is the only Senate seat that has flipped thus far. In Alaska, we know a Republican will win, but we won't know which one until November 23.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Republicans pick McCarthy as US House speaker nominee

Top US Republican Kevin McCarthy was chosen Tuesday as his party's leader in the House of Representatives -- putting him in prime position to become speaker if his camp reclaims control of the chamber as expected. McCarthy now begins what is expected to be a grueling campaign to win the consequential floor vote on January 3, when the House of Representatives' 435 newly elected members -- Democrats and Republicans -- choose their speaker, the third most important US political position after president and vice president.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Republicans close in on claiming House majority

Republicans are looking to solidify the party's leadership for the next session in Congress as the midterm results continue to trickle in. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us from Capitol Hill with the latest.
buzzfeednews.com

Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress

Fresh off the back of a stronger-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t done with Washington, DC, just yet. After Republicans took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority that shattered conservatives' hopes of a “red wave,” Pelosi decided on Thursday to step down as leader of House Democrats after more than 19 years in the role.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Pelosi to step down as top Democrat after Republicans take House

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing first woman to wield the speaker's gavel in the US House of Representatives, said Thursday that she will step down as party leader when Republicans take control of the chamber in January. - Divided Congress - Kevin McCarthy, a 57-year-old Republican lawmaker from California, is lobbying to take over the speaker's gavel from Pelosi in the Republican-majority House.
GEORGIA STATE

