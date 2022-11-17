Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Republicans' New York upset may have been 'Pyrrhic victory,' Pelosi says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler's victory over incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was potentially "Pyrrhic" in nature. "Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney has been an outstanding leader of the (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee). It is a credit to his vision, his...
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress
Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
CoinDesk
Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate
Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
WCVB
Massachusetts Democrats could lose powerful chairmanships if GOP wins U.S. House
BOSTON — While Massachusetts' all-Democratic delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives swept into another term in office without significant opposition on Tuesday, they're faced with returning to a Capitol building where they may be in the minority party. Several House and Senate races remain too close to call,...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
The House Republican conference elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Wednesday to serve as their majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. Scalise was uncontested for the position, and the move would keep him as the No. 2 to current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), assuming he becomes speaker of the House. McCarthy is facing a challenge from the more conservative wing of the GOP.
What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?
Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'
Republican Jennifer Kiggans has defeated incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria in the VA-2 House race Elaine Luria, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, was unseated in Virginia on Tuesday. The Democrat, who sits on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, conceded the U.S. House race in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District to Republican State Sen. Jennifer Kiggans. Luria, 47, was the only endangered Democrat on the committee, the New York Times previously reported. Her opponent, Kiggans, looked to take away her chances at...
Will Hakeem Jeffries Be Democrats’ Next House Leader? Key Members Of Congress Support Him
An increasing number of key national lawmakers have said they would back New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries succeeding Nancy Pelosi as House Democrats' leader. The post Will Hakeem Jeffries Be Democrats’ Next House Leader? Key Members Of Congress Support Him appeared first on NewsOne.
270towin.com
Democrats Retain Senate Control; 22 House Seats Remain Uncalled
Nevadans reelected Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, earning Democrats the 50th seat needed to maintain control of the Senate in the 118th congress. The final seat will be determined in a Georgia runoff on December 6. Pennsylvania is the only Senate seat that has flipped thus far. In Alaska, we know a Republican will win, but we won't know which one until November 23.
Republicans pick McCarthy as US House speaker nominee
Top US Republican Kevin McCarthy was chosen Tuesday as his party's leader in the House of Representatives -- putting him in prime position to become speaker if his camp reclaims control of the chamber as expected. McCarthy now begins what is expected to be a grueling campaign to win the consequential floor vote on January 3, when the House of Representatives' 435 newly elected members -- Democrats and Republicans -- choose their speaker, the third most important US political position after president and vice president.
In largely symbolic vote, Republicans pick California’s Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy passed his first stress-test for ascending to Speaker with his party poised to take control of the congressional chamber. That said, Tuesday’s largely-symbolic GOP vote showed that, as it stands right now, he does not have enough support to take the top spot of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Kevin McCarthy announces bid for Speaker of the House after winning California house race
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defeated his Democratic challenger late Tuesday, securing a ninth term in Congress and putting him on track to become Speaker of the House of Representatives if Republicans claim a majority of the chamber’s seats. On Wednesday, he formally announced his bid for speaker in...
Republicans close in on claiming House majority
Republicans are looking to solidify the party's leadership for the next session in Congress as the midterm results continue to trickle in. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us from Capitol Hill with the latest.
CNBC
Republicans endorse McCarthy for U.S. House speaker, a crucial test for the embattled GOP leader
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won the support of a majority of his own caucus in an election to choose the party's nominee for speaker of the House. The results of the secret ballot vote were 188 votes for McCarthy and 31 for his challenger, Rep. Andy Biggs. McCarthy...
Investigating the investigators: Dem strategists to launch counterpunch to House GOP
The newly relaunched Congressional Integrity Project will include rapid response, investigative researchers, pollsters and eventually paid media designed to put Republicans on the defensive.
buzzfeednews.com
Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress
Fresh off the back of a stronger-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t done with Washington, DC, just yet. After Republicans took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority that shattered conservatives' hopes of a “red wave,” Pelosi decided on Thursday to step down as leader of House Democrats after more than 19 years in the role.
Pelosi to step down as top Democrat after Republicans take House
Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing first woman to wield the speaker's gavel in the US House of Representatives, said Thursday that she will step down as party leader when Republicans take control of the chamber in January. - Divided Congress - Kevin McCarthy, a 57-year-old Republican lawmaker from California, is lobbying to take over the speaker's gavel from Pelosi in the Republican-majority House.
U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year.
