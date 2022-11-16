ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Garth Brooks has announced his next big project

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks performs at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Brooks has announced a 2023 Las Vegas residency. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

When Garth Brooks was in the middle of his massive stadium tour, he was already making plans for his next big project.

Last summer, before his first of two shows at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium , the country superstar told reporters that after three decades of touring, these moments of playing for a crowd have become “more and more precious” as he’s gotten older.

He made it pretty clear that he didn’t want to stop anytime soon.

“We’re just going to play as long as they’ll let us play,” Brooks said, noting that future appearances could come in the form of a dive bar tour, fair tour or arena tour. ”I’m not ready to give that up.”

Brooks has now revealed his next adventure: a Las Vegas residency.

Country music superstar Garth Brooks performs at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Garth Brooks announces a Las Vegas residency

On Nov. 14, Brooks announced a 2023 Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum, featuring his new show Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. Compared to his recent stadium tour, it’ll be a substantially more intimate show — The Colosseum seats a little over 4,000.

“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage,” according to a news release . “No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night.”

“Any given song, all 10 band members will be playing and singing, then none of them will be,” Brooks told Billboard . “Then maybe percussion and background vocals for ‘The River.’ Or (I’m) talking about George Strait and ‘Amarillo by Morning’ and all of a sudden (Jimmy) Mattingly shows up with the fiddle and it’s just (me) and him. Any given night can have any given variation of any given song.

“The Plus ONE is also the fan,” Brooks added. “Because it’s one on one with them.”

Brooks showed his ability to change things up night after night during his stadium tour. Even in a sold-out stadium, he takes requests from fans and performs songs on the spot. When he had two shows in Salt Lake City, he altered his set list to make sure each was different for fans who may have attended both.

“Stadium tours are generally well-oiled machines to the point that artists don’t often change things up too much,” I previously wrote for the Deseret News . “But Brooks likes to deviate, and no show is the same.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will mark Brooks’ second Las Vegas residency, according to Yahoo! Entertainment . The singer previously held a five-year residency at Wynn’s Encore Theater that concluded in 2014.

How to get tickets for Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas residency

Brooks will perform 27 shows from May through December 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Like Taylor Swift , the singer has partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan for these shows. Registration is open until Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. MST, according to the news release .

The Verified Fan sale begins Monday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. MST for registered fans.

“Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis,” per the news release . That code will be sent out on the evening of Nov. 20.

Visit ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas for more information.

