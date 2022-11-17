Officials: Man convicted of 2018 murder of Tarrytown mom

Officials say there was a guilty verdict in a nearly 5-year-old murder.

Cynell Brown was convicted of second-degree murder in the February 2018 shooting of a Tarrytown mother, according to the Westchester DA’s office.

Jessica Wiltse, 34, was found in her apartment in the Sleepy Hollow Gardens complex.

Brown was also convicted of other charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

He could face life in prison when he is sentenced in January.