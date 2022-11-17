Sales for Taylor Swift tour cause more frustration than satisfied fans

It has been a chaotic 48 hours for fans hoping to snag a ticket to Taylor Swift's mega tour coming to the tri-state area next year.

Tickets for Swift's Eras Tour went on presale starting Tuesday but have caused more frustration than satisfied fans.

Fans were so eager to get a seat that they crashed Ticketmaster -- the only company selling tickets firsthand -- on Tuesday. Many people who had early access codes were unable to get through.

People were met with similar issues Wednesday, and by the time many got a chance to buy a ticket, they were sold out. Tickets on the secondhand market were selling for as much as $70,000 a seat.

New York made an effort earlier this year to prevent ticketing companies like Ticketmaster from taking advantage of buyers by requiring them to put all hidden fees upfront, but the current laws were no match for local fans hoping to see their idol live on stage.

Ticketmaster said there was an unprecedented demand for Swift tickets, and hundreds of thousands had already been sold.

News 12 reached out to them for comment but has not heard back.

State Sen. James Skoufis, who wrote the law banning companies from charging hidden fees for live event tickets, tells News 12 he's pushing several new bills to prevent another ticket disaster.

"Until lawmakers and regulators finally stand up for fans as opposed to standing up for a monopoly. Nothing is going to change," he says.

Earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Skoufis' bill into law requiring ticket companies to show all fees upfront.

It was a good first step but not enough, according to Skoufis.

"They know that there's no place else to turn if folks don't like what's going on with how expensive the tickets are, how expensive the fees are, and what artists are allowed to perform at certain venues," he says.

He's pushing the Legislature to consider several bills this session that would fundamentally change the ticketing industry.

The bills include ticket selling proposals, limiting holdbacks, capping fees and bot data reporting.