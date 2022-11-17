Ex-Middletown fire department lieutenant sentenced for being ringleader of drug ring

A former Middletown fire department lieutenant has been sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison.

Paul Smith, of Deepark, had pleaded guilty in 2019 to being the ringleader of an elaborate drug ring that sold cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

The Orange County DA’s office says Smith was one of over 20 suspects arrested in 2019 in Orange and Rockland counties following a six-month-long narcotics investigation.

Smith also agreed to forfeit $315,000 he made from selling cocaine, as well as three vehicles he used to transport narcotics.