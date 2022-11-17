ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

3d ago

Why does he get to live? Why are our tax dollars feeding, clothing and housing an individual who doesn’t value human life? Why should we value his? Seems moronic.

Cynthia Smith
3d ago

25 yrs is not enough. Judges, juries, and the law have devauled the cost of a human life.

pix11.com

Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl's Queens death exonerated

Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D'aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a Sweet 16 party when she was shot and killed. Capers was exonerated on Thursday. Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl’s Queens...
Shore News Network

Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment

NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
PIX11

Woman robbed, groped at knifepoint on Queens subway train: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A knife-wielding mugger robbed and groped a woman aboard a Queens subway train, police said Thursday in announcing the arrest of a suspect. Abel Pita-Aviles, 36, allegedly pulled a knife on the 24-year-old victim aboard a northbound M train approaching the 36th Street station in Long Island City around […]
CBS New York

NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan

Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
BronxVoice

Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery Murder

MANHATTAN - Nearly 11-months after a double shooting / homicide in the Inwood section of Manhattan, police have announced the arrest of a third suspect in the crime. On November 16, police announced the arrest of Blake Martinez, 22, of 10th Avenue in Manhattan, who was charged with murder, robbery, assault and criminal posession of a weapon.
PIX11

Teen punches Apple Store security guard in the face inside Queens mall: NYPD

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A teenager allegedly punched a Queens Apple Store security guard in the face Wednesday, police said. Detectives said the 16-year-old suspect was confronted by a security guard over speculations of shoplifting at the Apple Store in Queens Center Mall at around 3 p.m. The dispute escalated, and the teen punched the […]
Shore News Network

NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes

NEW YORK, NY – A smoke shop in Brooklyn was the target of a violent robbery on Tuesday when suspects entered the store and assaulted the clerk. According to police, at around 10:15 pm, the two suspects entered the store and pistol-whipped a 33-year-old clerk before picking up the store’s safe and leaving with it. The brazen armed robbers also made off with cash and an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the 539 Nostrand Avenue location. The clerk was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes appeared first on Shore News Network.
