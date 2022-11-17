Read full article on original website
College Football Week 12 preview: USC tries to keep Pac-12 CFP hopes alive
Week 12 of the college football season has two matchups between top 25 teams, highlighted by No. 16 UCLA facing its fierce in-state rival, No. 7 USC, at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA quarterback doesn’t hold back ahead of rivalry game against USC: ‘We hate those guys across town’
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said that the Bruins "hate those guys across town" ahead of their matchup with USC on Saturday.
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
USC and UCLA validated Fox's belief that Big Ten future must include L.A.
For Fox broadcasters Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt, USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten offers a chance for L.A. to get into the college football spotlight.
Arizona police make 'largest drug bust' in department's history, seize more than 700k fentanyl pills
Arizona police arrested four men in two different drug busts, confiscating over 700,000 fentanyl pills along with other drugs and cash, police said.
Idaho university murders: Police reveal key details about events surrounding stabbing of 4 students
Idaho police revealed new details about the events surrounding the stabbings of four University of Idaho students that happened on early Sunday morning
University of Idaho murders: police can't say if survivors are witnesses or suspects
Moscow, Idaho, police haven't ruled out as suspects the two roommates who were home when four Idaho college students were slaughtered, an official told Fox News Digital.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
Ohio woman allegedly drowns 93-year-old grandmother in kitchen sink, bathtub to dodge nursing home bills
An Ohio woman allegedly told police she snuck up behind her 93-year-old grandmother while she was washing dishes and drowned her in the sink and bathtub to dodge nursing home bills.
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Georgia woman defrauds Kroger for hundreds using fake Coinstar receipt, police say
Georgia police are requesting the public's help in finding the woman who allegedly stole over $300 from the Coinstar kiosk using a fraudulent receipt.
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery's stepmother pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate
Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges and will cooperate with prosecutors who have charged her husband with murder.
Raleigh Christmas parade halted, girl dies after being hit by vehicle
A Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, was interrupted by a tragic accident when an out-of-control vehicle struck a young girl. She later died.
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted has $100K bond posted by convicted drug dealer
Kenneth Twyman is Wisconsin's Most Wanted and could be released from jail after a convicted drug dealer posted his bail of more than $100,000.
Idaho student murders: Former officers say police 'jumped the gun' with initial 'targeted' attack statement
Two former detectives with the LAPD and NYPD weigh in on information police have released regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Liam Hemsworth makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at 'Poker Face' premiere
Liam Hemsworth walked the red carpet of his new movie "Poker Face" with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks by his side, marking their first public appearance as a couple.
49ers Kyle Shanahan talks Jimmy Garoppolo's cheerleader interaction: 'It's a tough life he's got to live'
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan joked about Jimmy Garoppolo and his interaction with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders on Monday night.
Phoenix police identify family of five found dead in home
An Arizona family that was found dead in their home on Wednesday was identified by police, who are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
