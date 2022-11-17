Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Attic fire knocked down in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to an attic fire in the area of Fourth Street and York Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. There were flames and smoke as KOLO 8 News Now photographer Daniel Pyke arrived at the scene, but they were knocked down within five minutes.
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital in a car crash Friday morning on Greg Street at Industrial Way. Around 9:30 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to Greg Street at Industrial Way for reports of a single vehicle crash.
mynews4.com
One hospitalized after shooting off Smithridge in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting in south Reno. Officers responded to the 400 block of Smithridge Park just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the report of a shooting. Reno police said...
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
KOLO TV Reno
$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sparks (Sparks, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Thursday night in Sparks. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on westbound Interstate 80 between Pyramid Way and Rock Boulevard. The accident involved three vehicles, out of...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
KOLO TV Reno
Crash on I-80 in Sparks narrows traffic to one lane
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Three vehicles were involved in a collision on westbound Interstate 80 between Pyramid Way and Rock Boulevard, narrowing traffic to the right lane on Thursday night. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a car hauler. All vehicles pulled to the...
Girl, 14, attacked by mountain lion in Nevada
RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old Nevada girl suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog, authorities said. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the attack occurred on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno, KOLO-TV reported. Wildlife officials said it...
Mountain lion put down after attacking Nevada teenager
A mountain lion has been put down in Nevada after it attacked a teenage girl last Thursday, officials said.
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
2news.com
Crash On Greg Street In Sparks Kills One
Police say two other people were transported to the hospital. An investigation is underway after a fatal crash near Greg Street and Industrial Way in Sparks.
2news.com
Purse of the Purse Event Friday Night in Reno
The fundraiser for the Nevada Women's Fund has awarded more than $9 million over the last four decades.... with nearly $300,000 just this year. The holiday shopping event features local businesses and a high-end purse raffle.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
2news.com
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
KOLO TV Reno
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - NOV. 17 UPDATE: Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi truck suffered a medical event and crashed into a wall Wednesday night. A westbound lane of Interstate 80 was blocked near Vista Boulevard following the crash just before 5: 30 p.m. Troopers remained on scene until at least midnight investigating the incident.
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
thefallonpost.org
City Council Approves Property Purchase
On Tuesday, November 15 the Fallon City Council approved the purchase of 2.2. acres located at 900 Lovelock Highway. The parcel will be used to provide road access to over 191 ranchland acres known as Serpa Ranch, a collection of parcels annexed by the city in 1982. As part of the city's plan for the future development of the ranchlands two easements were also granted for roadway access, one from Lovelock Highway and one from Austin Highway at Harrigan Road.
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
