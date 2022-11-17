ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to concerning Bruce Arians health news

Some extremely unfortunate news has emerged regarding former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and current senior advisor Bruce Arians.

Arians revealed to Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com on Wednesday that he was dealing with a health crisis last month that resulted in a four-day hospitalization due to severe chest pains.

“On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people,” said Arians. “We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.

“I took some Tums, thinking it was indigestion, but it just got worse. I called my wife Christine back to the bedroom and said I can’t shake this pain. We called 911 and they put me on a stretcher to Tampa General.”

Doctors originally feared that this could potentially be a mild heart attack. But thankfully they were able to rule out any heart damage in further examination of Arians, who was officially diagnosed with myocarditis.

This incident occurred before the Buccaneers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons in October, which Arians obviously missed. He also missed the team’s next two matchups while recovering at home from this scary health issue.

Many NFL fans were saddened by this news, but are glad that Arians has seemingly recovered to return to his role for the Buccaneers.

Arians notably stepped down from his role as head coach with the Buccaneers back in March.

He has also had his fair share of health issues in the past, battling prostate, skin, and kidney cancer in 2017 while with the Arizona Cardinals organization.

It seems like Arians is in good spirits now, which is absolutely great news considering the severity of the situation that he went through.

