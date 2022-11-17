Read full article on original website
Feds Order NJ to Take Down Funny and Snarky Road Signs
Some new digital signs on New Jersey roads and highways were designed to grab attention, but the snarky messages got the wrong kind of attention: from the federal government. The messages were short but effective, succinctly telling drivers to pay attention, slow down, not litter and more:. "We'll be blunt,...
Is it Illegal to Ride a Bike or Scooter While Drunk? It Soon May Be in This NJ City
Everyone knows the laws regarding drinking and driving, but what about drinking and biking? Or scootering?. New Jersey is trying to decide if riding a bike or scooter while drunk should be illegal, too. Right now, the state law is not clear about biking — or e-biking or scootering — while intoxicated should be considered a crime like driving while intoxicated is.
1 to 4 Feet? NY Declares State of Emergency Over Lake Effect Snow Threat; Buffalo Braces
The governor of New York has declared a state of emergency, with feet of lake-effect snow expected to wallop the Buffalo area through the weekend, threatening the Bills game and more as schools shut down en masse. The National Weather Service predicts an absolute disaster starting Thursday, with travel expected...
