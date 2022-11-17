ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

NBC New York

Feds Order NJ to Take Down Funny and Snarky Road Signs

Some new digital signs on New Jersey roads and highways were designed to grab attention, but the snarky messages got the wrong kind of attention: from the federal government. The messages were short but effective, succinctly telling drivers to pay attention, slow down, not litter and more:. "We'll be blunt,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC New York

Is it Illegal to Ride a Bike or Scooter While Drunk? It Soon May Be in This NJ City

Everyone knows the laws regarding drinking and driving, but what about drinking and biking? Or scootering?. New Jersey is trying to decide if riding a bike or scooter while drunk should be illegal, too. Right now, the state law is not clear about biking — or e-biking or scootering — while intoxicated should be considered a crime like driving while intoxicated is.
HOBOKEN, NJ

