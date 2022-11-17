Everyone knows the laws regarding drinking and driving, but what about drinking and biking? Or scootering?. New Jersey is trying to decide if riding a bike or scooter while drunk should be illegal, too. Right now, the state law is not clear about biking — or e-biking or scootering — while intoxicated should be considered a crime like driving while intoxicated is.

