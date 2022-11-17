ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Ambulance driver killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County

The driver of an ambulance was killed after the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision while traveling to an emergency call in Forsyth County Thursday morning. According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Central EMS Ambulance was responding at about 6:51 a.m. to an emergency call with flashing lights and sirens activated. The ambulance was traveling eastbound on Canton Highway when it drove into the center turn lane to pass stopped traffic.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

I-85 reopens after fatal overnight crash near Buckhead

ATLANTA — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 near Ga. 400. It happened just after 2 a.m. Lanes were blocked until just before 6 a.m. for the investigation. It is unknown what caused the crash. The name of the driver has...
ATLANTA, GA
ems1.com

LODD: Ga. EMS provider killed in head-on crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Central EMS EMT-Intermediate Gina Ayres, 57, died after her ambulance was hit head-on by a vehicle Thursday morning while responding to a call, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Shortly before 7 a.m., the Central EMS ambulance was traveling east on Ga. 20, with its lights and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

13 displaced in overnight fire at Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ga. — More than a dozen people are left without a home after an overnight fire tore through a Decatur apartment complex Thursday morning. It happened at the Hidden Valley Apartments off Misty Waters Drive around 12:45 a.m. Fire officials said 13 people are safe and were able...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Homeless man hit, killed by train, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A man who police say was living in a tent near train tracks was stuck and killed early Thursday morning. Atlanta Police say the man tried to cross the tracks when he was hit along W. Whitehall Street. Norfolk Southern is handling the death investigation. News happens...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

64-year-old man disappears in Roswell after welfare check police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for a man who disappeared last week after EMTs evaluated him. Officials said they are looking for 64-year-old Hussein Esmail of Marietta. He was last seen on Friday, Nov. 11, after speaking with officers who were conducting a welfare check near Riverside Road and Old Alabama Road. Authorities said officers spoke with Esmail twice, the last time around 9 p.m.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
