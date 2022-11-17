Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich AtlantansJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
Related
57-Year-Old Gina Ayres Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 20 In Forsyth County on Thursday just before 7 a.m. According to the GSP, a central EMS Ambulance was heading to an emergency call with its sirens activated when it entered the center turn lane to bypass traffic.
18-year-old dead after shooting at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night. Police told Channel 2 Action News 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove was identified as the victim. Omarion Thomas, 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting. [DOWNLOAD:...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
Forsyth County EMT killed in ambulance crash mourned by coworkers
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A community is grieving over the loss of an EMT killed in a crash while driving her ambulance. Gina Ayers, 57, died after a car hit the ambulance head-on on Canton Highway in Forsyth County Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Nearly 50 bullet casings found in parking lot of metro Atlanta Kroger
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Almost 50 bullets were fired in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night. Channel 2 Action News crews went to the Kroger on Fairview Road in Ellenwood where they found at least 46 evidence markers next to bullet casings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
accesswdun.com
Ambulance driver killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County
The driver of an ambulance was killed after the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision while traveling to an emergency call in Forsyth County Thursday morning. According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Central EMS Ambulance was responding at about 6:51 a.m. to an emergency call with flashing lights and sirens activated. The ambulance was traveling eastbound on Canton Highway when it drove into the center turn lane to pass stopped traffic.
Large truck swallowed by South Fulton sinkhole, road closed 'indefinitely,' officials say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said. Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed "indefinitely" as they make repairs and investigate further. They said the water lines are managed...
Cops: Photos released of car involved in fatal SW Atlanta drive-by shooting
Authorities are looking to identify the driver of a car believed to be involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in southwes...
Man shot while sleeping inside Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sleeping inside his home early Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. Just after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at the 2300 block of Sandcove after finding a man with a gunshot wound. Police said someone outside shot inside the man’s home in southwest Atlanta....
I-85 reopens after fatal overnight crash near Buckhead
ATLANTA — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 near Ga. 400. It happened just after 2 a.m. Lanes were blocked until just before 6 a.m. for the investigation. It is unknown what caused the crash. The name of the driver has...
ems1.com
LODD: Ga. EMS provider killed in head-on crash
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Central EMS EMT-Intermediate Gina Ayres, 57, died after her ambulance was hit head-on by a vehicle Thursday morning while responding to a call, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Shortly before 7 a.m., the Central EMS ambulance was traveling east on Ga. 20, with its lights and...
13 displaced in overnight fire at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. — More than a dozen people are left without a home after an overnight fire tore through a Decatur apartment complex Thursday morning. It happened at the Hidden Valley Apartments off Misty Waters Drive around 12:45 a.m. Fire officials said 13 people are safe and were able...
Homeless man hit, killed by train, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man who police say was living in a tent near train tracks was stuck and killed early Thursday morning. Atlanta Police say the man tried to cross the tracks when he was hit along W. Whitehall Street. Norfolk Southern is handling the death investigation. News happens...
Man hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta
A person was hit and killed by a train in southwest Atlanta overnight, railroad officials confirmed.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Rome, GA)
Rome Police and Georgia State Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Floyd County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street before 10 a.m.
Pair caught on camera stealing from sporting goods store in Snellville, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Snellville Police are searching for a duo who they said stole items from Academy Sports on Nov. 16. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In a video posted by the police department the pair are seen quickly throwing the stolen items...
Residents to be without water after massive sinkholes open in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Residents could be without water for days after massive sinkholes opened up on their street. A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said. Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed...
Community concerns arise as police recover 3 bodies within 5 months near Canton river, authorities say
CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department is addressing community concerns Friday after skeletal remains were found near the Etowah River in Canton; it's the third body discovered in the area within the span of five months, according to police. Canton Police said Friday that one died of drowning,...
64-year-old man disappears in Roswell after welfare check police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for a man who disappeared last week after EMTs evaluated him. Officials said they are looking for 64-year-old Hussein Esmail of Marietta. He was last seen on Friday, Nov. 11, after speaking with officers who were conducting a welfare check near Riverside Road and Old Alabama Road. Authorities said officers spoke with Esmail twice, the last time around 9 p.m.
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
A shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured Wednesday evening, according to police.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0