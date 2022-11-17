The driver of an ambulance was killed after the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision while traveling to an emergency call in Forsyth County Thursday morning. According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Central EMS Ambulance was responding at about 6:51 a.m. to an emergency call with flashing lights and sirens activated. The ambulance was traveling eastbound on Canton Highway when it drove into the center turn lane to pass stopped traffic.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO