Vail Daily

KXRM

Outlets of Castle Rock offer Black Friday deals

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The snow has started to fall, and just in time as the Outlets at Castle Rock will soon be hosting Black Friday sales. Outlets at Castle Rock will open at 6 a.m. and the Outlets at Silverthorne will open at 9 a.m. on Friday. Stores will have secret deals including; Spyder, Nike, […]
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Vail Daily

More terrain on Vail Mountain, Restaurant Week, pet photos with Santa, author meet-and-greets and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/18/22

No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal, foodie-friendly promotion was typically held in the fall and organizers are trying it during the early part of the ski season instead this year. The event has not only changed dates, but it is also longer than a week. It started on Vail’s Opening Day, Nov. 11 and goes until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule

What goes best with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? Fresh snow. With a big assist from Mother Nature, Beaver Creek’s lifts will start spinning two days ahead of schedule on Monday, Nov. 21, the resort announced Friday. The resort has received more than 50 inches of early season snow and snowmaking temperatures have been ideal, which prompted Vail Resorts officials to move up the resort’s opening two days from the previously announced Nov. 23 opening.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Aspen residents petition a ski brand before its launch due to concerns of antisemitism

Nieve, an Aspen-based ski brand, hasn’t even launched. And already, there’s a petition against it. The ski line was designed by Aspen resident Carmen Ortega, an influencer and model-turned-fashion-designer who has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She has recently been using her platform to share what some believe is antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Tricia’s Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week picks

I told my husband we didn’t need to buy groceries because the prices were just too good at Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week to eat at home. With meal deals for $20.22, why not take advantage of the savings, and guess what, someone else is doing the cooking and cleaning up after making the meal, so there are bonus points for that.
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023

According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
GRANBY, CO
Vail Daily

ECO Transit winter schedule begins Nov. 27

ECO Transit’s Winter 2022-23 schedule will begin on Sunday, Nov. 27 and remain in effect through Saturday, April 15, 2023. Important fare and schedule updates for the Winter 2022-23 schedule include:. Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the Highway 6...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Remembering Rodney Davis: Friends and family reflect on the life of a true mountain renaissance man

The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Pascal Coudouy at Grand Hyatt Vail

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

‘Elevated everyday dining’: Summit County picks local Matt Vawter of Rootstalk as best chef

As the weather changes, Rootstalk’s menu morphs, too. Dishes overflowing with the bright colors of summer harvests give way to plates decorated with orange, yellow and red produce. As winter sets in, the colors fade when braised meats and root vegetables take over. You know it’s spring at Rootstalk when the plates come alive again as fresh greens, morel mushrooms and rainbow chard get their time to shine.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Valley Land Trust purchases Wildflower Farm in Edwards

The Eagle Valley Land Trust on Thursday purchased the Wildflower Farm in Edwards. The property at 33601 U.S. Highway 6 will serve as a new center for community conservation, and Eagle Valley Land Trustwill move its operations to the property beginning in 2024. “Conservation is getting more complex, and we...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
