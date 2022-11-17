Read full article on original website
Outlets of Castle Rock offer Black Friday deals
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The snow has started to fall, and just in time as the Outlets at Castle Rock will soon be hosting Black Friday sales. Outlets at Castle Rock will open at 6 a.m. and the Outlets at Silverthorne will open at 9 a.m. on Friday. Stores will have secret deals including; Spyder, Nike, […]
More terrain on Vail Mountain, Restaurant Week, pet photos with Santa, author meet-and-greets and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/18/22
No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal, foodie-friendly promotion was typically held in the fall and organizers are trying it during the early part of the ski season instead this year. The event has not only changed dates, but it is also longer than a week. It started on Vail’s Opening Day, Nov. 11 and goes until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule
What goes best with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? Fresh snow. With a big assist from Mother Nature, Beaver Creek’s lifts will start spinning two days ahead of schedule on Monday, Nov. 21, the resort announced Friday. The resort has received more than 50 inches of early season snow and snowmaking temperatures have been ideal, which prompted Vail Resorts officials to move up the resort’s opening two days from the previously announced Nov. 23 opening.
Aspen residents petition a ski brand before its launch due to concerns of antisemitism
Nieve, an Aspen-based ski brand, hasn’t even launched. And already, there’s a petition against it. The ski line was designed by Aspen resident Carmen Ortega, an influencer and model-turned-fashion-designer who has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She has recently been using her platform to share what some believe is antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
Ski resort has earliest opening in history, but it's not because of snow
WINTER PARK, Colo. — The Colorado ski season is off to a fast start. As of Wednesday, the lifts were already running at nine ski areas. Winter Park Resort had the earliest opening day in its 83-year history. "We are the oldest ski area in Colorado, and we've never...
Tricia’s Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week picks
I told my husband we didn’t need to buy groceries because the prices were just too good at Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week to eat at home. With meal deals for $20.22, why not take advantage of the savings, and guess what, someone else is doing the cooking and cleaning up after making the meal, so there are bonus points for that.
As snow piles up at Vail, more ropes drop on new terrain
The early birds get the powder turns — always. That was the case Tuesday morning at Vail as skiers and snowboarders who arrived first got dibs on 9 inches of fresh snow that fell overnight. There was also virgin terrain to be had as ropes dropped for the season...
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023
According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
ECO Transit winter schedule begins Nov. 27
ECO Transit’s Winter 2022-23 schedule will begin on Sunday, Nov. 27 and remain in effect through Saturday, April 15, 2023. Important fare and schedule updates for the Winter 2022-23 schedule include:. Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the Highway 6...
Vail Mountain School senior Kjersti Moritz prepares for rookie season on U.S. Ski Team
Kjersti Moritz is forgiven for not appearing in the student section at Switchbacks Weidner Field last Saturday as the Vail Mountain School boys soccer team claimed its first state championship. The Gore Ranger senior had work to do. “I wish,” she sighed. “I was here.”. ‘Here’ is Copper...
Beaver Creek dedicates run to beloved leader Gary Shimanowitz
For the 2022-23 season, the run formerly known as “Double Diamond” has a much more appropriate namesake. The run will be called “Gary’s,” Beaver Creek announced Wednesday, in honor of Gary Shimanowitz, a 32-year veteran of Beaver Creek and Breckenridge ski areas who died in February.
Remembering Rodney Davis: Friends and family reflect on the life of a true mountain renaissance man
The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
Meet Your Chef: Pascal Coudouy at Grand Hyatt Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Beaver Creek to host cookie competition, tree lighting and other festivities throughout opening week
If you go… Nov. 23: Cookie competition in Beaver Creek Village. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) Holiday Market. Noon to 3 p.m. Santa Meet & Greet (north end of village) 1-3:30 p.m. Santa’s Workshop (Gore Mountain Room) 4 p.m. Brothers of Brass. 6:30 p.m. countdown...
Western Slope water officials tour sites integral to lower Colorado River basin consumption
Staff and board members from the Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District, along with other water managers from across western Colorado, visited the lower basin states of Nevada, Arizona and California earlier this month on what they called a fact-finding trip. The tour took participants by bus from Las...
Mother Nature gifts Copper Mountain Resort with fresh snow for Opening Day
And just like that, all four of Summit County’s ski areas have opened up for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. After patiently watching the other three Summit County ski areas host Opening Days over the past few weeks, Copper Mountain Resort got its 50th anniversary season underway on Monday, Nov. 14.
‘Elevated everyday dining’: Summit County picks local Matt Vawter of Rootstalk as best chef
As the weather changes, Rootstalk’s menu morphs, too. Dishes overflowing with the bright colors of summer harvests give way to plates decorated with orange, yellow and red produce. As winter sets in, the colors fade when braised meats and root vegetables take over. You know it’s spring at Rootstalk when the plates come alive again as fresh greens, morel mushrooms and rainbow chard get their time to shine.
Eagle Valley Land Trust purchases Wildflower Farm in Edwards
The Eagle Valley Land Trust on Thursday purchased the Wildflower Farm in Edwards. The property at 33601 U.S. Highway 6 will serve as a new center for community conservation, and Eagle Valley Land Trustwill move its operations to the property beginning in 2024. “Conservation is getting more complex, and we...
