MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico man is dead after a crash on Saturday. A semi was driving north on CR D3400 approaching the intersection of SH 176. Hilario Luciano Juarez, 58, was traveling west on SH 176 when the semi failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign marked intersection. This caused a crash between the vehicles.
NEW MEXICO - A New Mexico woman is facing over four years in prison after being found guilty of Conspiracy to Smuggle Firearms into Mexico. According to court documents, Carmen Gallegos, aka carmen Salazar-Andujo, of Hobbs, New Mexico, participated in a conspiracy to purchase at least 23 firearms in a two-month period, then illegally smuggle The post New Mexico woman sentenced to over four years in prison appeared first on KVIA.
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Andrews County Monday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:13 p.m., 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, of Lovington, New Mexico, was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound on FM 181.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While testing drones in healthcare delivery for weight and distance, the Matador Consortium used the opportunity to provide Thanksgiving meal kits as well as flu vaccines to the Denver City community. “It blows my mind,” Christie Gibson, Coordinator for Denver City’s Operation Food Pantry said. “I...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon. Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was once accused of assaulting, and threatening to kill, his mother was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted the victim once again. Oscar Romero, 28, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on November 14, officers with the Odessa Police […]
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Stanton High School Principal Justin Matthew Turney was sentenced to Pretrial Diversion earlier this month. Turney was indicted for indecency with a child in July 2021. This month he was sentenced to pretrial diversion. This means that Turney...
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — One person has been killed in a fatal three-vehicle crash on State Road 128 in Lea County. The incident occurred on November 9 at 5:00 a.m. 18-year-old Francisco Saenz Hinojos of El Paso was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that Hinojos...
MIDLAND, TX – Two young adults were killed on Sunday morning after they crashed into a structure at the Midland County Public Library. According to the Midland Police Department, on Nov. 13 at around 3 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the Midland Public Library on the 200 block of W. Front St. for the report of a major crash.
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday evening after neighbors called 911 and said he allegedly dropped a baby amid a disagreement with the child’s mother. Michael Lefebvre, 30, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on November 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after witnesses said he was allegedly street racing in West Odessa and caused a crash that injured multiple people. Joshua Burk, 31, has been charged with Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death. According to an arrest warrant, around 12:30 […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after she was accused of walking into a stranger’s home and stealing multiple items. Sandy Marquez, 35, has been charged with Burglary. According to an affidavit, on November 10, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle crash on […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after setting off an alarm at a local gas station. Dakita Melton, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, around 5:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a DK store on E […]
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man found passed out in the children’s play area at Music City Mall last Friday night was arrested after he allegedly could not pay his bar tab. Everardo Flores, 29, has been charged with Theft of Service and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, officers with the Odessa Police Department were […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Avila, the teen accused of throwing her newborn in a dumpster in Hobbs, will face a trial as early as December. The state and Avila’s attorney have a tentative start date of December 19. In January, she was caught on camera throwing her newborn baby boy in a dumpster during freezing temperatures. […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend amid an argument about his drug use. Tyler Arredondo, 25, has been charged with Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an affidavit, on November 12, […]
