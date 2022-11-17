Read full article on original website
Sale closed in Mashpee: $3 million for a five-bedroom home
Andrew Kramer acquired the property at 25 Prestwick Lane, Mashpee, from Ramy A Ghattas and Silvia H Ghattas on Oct. 25, 2022. The $2,995,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $618. The property features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
whatsupnewp.com
Scenic three-acre estate in Little Compton lists for $1.7 million
Set upon a beautiful three acres of land with distant views of the Sakonnet River, this custom four-bedroom home at 31 Patten Drive in Little Compton has been recently renovated to include all modern amenities. Tucked away on a private laneway off of West Main Road, the home showcases an open floor plan with a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, and two brick fireplaces (one gas and one wood).
GoLocalProv
Three Unique Homes for $1M-$2M—What You Can Buy in Rhode Island
Maybe nothing shows the remarkable diversity of properties available in Rhode Island than these three homes. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a remarkable array of homes. And, they offer the best tool to check the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Allison Dessel.
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!
You're invited to a virtual fall fair hosted by the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts!(Photo by Miriam Alonso) (MASSACHUSETTS) Just in time for the holidays! 4GoodVibes, whose Kingston location prides itself in being the"largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts," has announced they're hosting a virtual fall craft fair!
See Inside Nantucket Tiny House With Tremendous Price Tag
Tiny houses are usually a popular home option for those looking to save money and avoid a big mortgage. Not the case with the 360-square-foot home for sale at 2 Cabot Lane #A in Nantucket. That's because this tiny house listed by J Pepper Frazier II of J Pepper Frazier...
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The best experiences to give as gifts
What do you give the person who has everything? Try giving an experience this holiday season. If you’d rather gift your loved one an experience rather than an object this holiday season, New England offers hotel getaways, exciting shows, and adventures in nature. Ahead, check out five local experiences...
vineyardgazette.com
Chappy Ferry Owner Looks to Raise Rates
Chappy Ferry owner Peter Wells is seeking a rate hike for the boat line connecting the small, rural island to downtown Edgartown, after recent plans to sell the business fell through. “I need a rate increase to get through the winter,” Mr. Wells told the Gazette in a phone call...
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
WCVB
New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
thedailyadventuresofme.com
9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA
If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
WCVB
Is it really worth shopping around to get best deals on Thanksgiving staples?
BOSTON — With inflation pushing prices higher, saving money this Thanksgiving might be a tall order. So, we wanted to know if it really pays to shop around for those holiday staples. NewsCenter 5's David Bienick visited a Stop & Shop in Norwood, a Shaw's in North Attleborough, a...
capecoddaily.com
Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing
CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has acquired a property that will be used for developing affordable housing. The town and its Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees purchased a roughly 2.5 acre parcel of land on Main Street in West Chatham. The closing happened on November 7th. The parcel was bought from the […] The post Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: Four $100,000 prizes won, two at same store
Four lottery prizes worth $100,000 were won in Massachusetts on Friday, with two of the winning tickets sold at the same store. One of the $100,000 prizes was won from a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch sold at a Cumberland Farms location in Blackstone, while the other three six-digit awards were scored from the “Mass Cash” drawing Friday night.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Free Holiday Meals for the Needy this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is Thursday and here are a couple of options for those in need to enjoy a free holiday meal. The Salvation Army in Fall River will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday at 1 pm at its community center at 290 Bedford Street. The Salvation Army this week also...
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
WCVB
Surveillance photo of masked person released following Martha's Vineyard bank heist
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — The search continued Thursday night for a group of armed robbers who held up a bank on Martha's Vineyard earlier in the day and tied up employees who were inside the building. Tisbury police said the incident happened at 8:15 a.m. at Rockland Trust in...
hot969boston.com
People in This Massachusetts City Will Spend The Most Money In America on Holiday Shopping This Year
The holidays are right around the corner. WalletHub did a new study based on holiday budgets by city across the country. According to the study by WalletHub “last year, holiday sales grew 14.1% from the previous year and reached a record $886.7 billion.” This year however, it is expected that holiday shopping will be a little more stressful due to inflation. Credit card debt is also higher this year than in year’s past which is also putting a strain on people’s wallets.
