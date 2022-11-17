ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Sale closed in Mashpee: $3 million for a five-bedroom home

Andrew Kramer acquired the property at 25 Prestwick Lane, Mashpee, from Ramy A Ghattas and Silvia H Ghattas on Oct. 25, 2022. The $2,995,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $618. The property features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
MASHPEE, MA
Scenic three-acre estate in Little Compton lists for $1.7 million

Set upon a beautiful three acres of land with distant views of the Sakonnet River, this custom four-bedroom home at 31 Patten Drive in Little Compton has been recently renovated to include all modern amenities. Tucked away on a private laneway off of West Main Road, the home showcases an open floor plan with a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, and two brick fireplaces (one gas and one wood).
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
Three Unique Homes for $1M-$2M—What You Can Buy in Rhode Island

Maybe nothing shows the remarkable diversity of properties available in Rhode Island than these three homes. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a remarkable array of homes. And, they offer the best tool to check the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Allison Dessel.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Chappy Ferry Owner Looks to Raise Rates

Chappy Ferry owner Peter Wells is seeking a rate hike for the boat line connecting the small, rural island to downtown Edgartown, after recent plans to sell the business fell through. “I need a rate increase to get through the winter,” Mr. Wells told the Gazette in a phone call...
EDGARTOWN, MA
New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape

NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
ORLEANS, MA
9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA

If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has acquired a property that will be used for developing affordable housing. The town and its Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees purchased a roughly 2.5 acre parcel of land on Main Street in West Chatham. The closing happened on November 7th. The parcel was bought from the […] The post Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CHATHAM, MA
Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
(VIDEO) Free Holiday Meals for the Needy this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is Thursday and here are a couple of options for those in need to enjoy a free holiday meal. The Salvation Army in Fall River will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday at 1 pm at its community center at 290 Bedford Street. The Salvation Army this week also...
FALL RIVER, MA
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People in This Massachusetts City Will Spend The Most Money In America on Holiday Shopping This Year

The holidays are right around the corner. WalletHub did a new study based on holiday budgets by city across the country. According to the study by WalletHub “last year, holiday sales grew 14.1% from the previous year and reached a record $886.7 billion.” This year however, it is expected that holiday shopping will be a little more stressful due to inflation. Credit card debt is also higher this year than in year’s past which is also putting a strain on people’s wallets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

