Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Kim Kardashian Enjoys 'Snuggles' With Kids After Kanye West Was Accused Of Exposing Explicit Photos Of Then-Wife
Kim Kardashian can count on her children to always be there for her as more and more disgusting accusations are thrown their father's way.On Tuesday, November 22, three of the SKIMS founder and her ex-husband Kanye West's children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — snuggled under the covers together as they peacefully slept the night away. The divorced pair's eldest child, North, 9, did not appear to participate in the slumber party.Kardashian shared the heartwarming photos to Instagram around 9 p.m. with the caption, "❤️ nothing better than these snuggles ❤️."KANYE WEST FAILED TO SHOW UP DEPOSITION...
Jordin Sparks Is Now Also Sharing Support For Chris Brown Amid The AMAs Controversy: "It's About His Talent"
"I just think people deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that … him especially."
"Wakanda Forever" Actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Discusses How The Cast And Crew Honored Chadwick On Set
Wakanda Forever really means forever!
People Who've Eaten At Celeb-Owned Restaurants Are Sharing Their Honest Experiences, And I'm Adding Allll Of These To My Bucket List
I need to try the "the best chips of [one reviewer's] life" and that "almost unbearably good" sushi!
James Cameron Revealed Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost Out On His “Titanic” Role Because He Acted Like A Diva Who Refused To Read Lines With Kate Winslet And Requested To Change The Script
Leonardo DiCaprio has embodied countless memorable characters throughout his career, but when it comes down to it, none are perhaps as globally iconic as his leading role in a little-known movie called Titanic. Leo and Kate Winslet starred in the 1997 blockbuster as Jack and Rose, and their stellar performances...
