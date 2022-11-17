ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Enjoys 'Snuggles' With Kids After Kanye West Was Accused Of Exposing Explicit Photos Of Then-Wife

Kim Kardashian can count on her children to always be there for her as more and more disgusting accusations are thrown their father's way.On Tuesday, November 22, three of the SKIMS founder and her ex-husband Kanye West's children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — snuggled under the covers together as they peacefully slept the night away. The divorced pair's eldest child, North, 9, did not appear to participate in the slumber party.Kardashian shared the heartwarming photos to Instagram around 9 p.m. with the caption, "❤️ nothing better than these snuggles ❤️."KANYE WEST FAILED TO SHOW UP DEPOSITION...
buzzfeednews.com

James Cameron Revealed Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost Out On His “Titanic” Role Because He Acted Like A Diva Who Refused To Read Lines With Kate Winslet And Requested To Change The Script

Leonardo DiCaprio has embodied countless memorable characters throughout his career, but when it comes down to it, none are perhaps as globally iconic as his leading role in a little-known movie called Titanic. Leo and Kate Winslet starred in the 1997 blockbuster as Jack and Rose, and their stellar performances...

