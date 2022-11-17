ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About

No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
LULING, TX
Help for San Antonio residents struggling with interest rate hikes

Debt consolidation, credit counseling, and debt relief programs are options for Texans drowning in high-interest credit card debt. Inflation continues to take a toll not only on Texans but people across the country and internationally. While wages in Texas are not increasing to match the rising costs of goods and services, credit cards have become a common source to fill this gap. According to LendingTree, in October of 2022, the average interest rate on a new credit card offer was 22.21%. Combining high interest rates with high inflation is a perfect storm crushing the financial well-being of many hard-working families. If you are struggling with debt, it may only worsen as the Fed has announced more potential rate hikes, and inflation is likely to continue at levels not seen in decades. Below are some options to consider:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
How to Smoke a Turkey, from the Pros at 2M Smokehouse

It’s not an exaggeration to say pitmaster Esaul Ramos Jr. truly is a master when it comes to smoked turkey. The co-owner of 2M Smokehouse has been nominated twice by the James Beard Foundation for Best Chef: Texas and his restaurant called the best barbecue in San Antonio by SAM and others since opening in 2016. In Julia Celeste Rosenfeld’s newest book, “San Antonio Cooks,” (officially out Nov. 22), she spotlights Ramos’ smoked turkey breast recipe alongside recipes from 41 other local chefs. She writes that Ramos’ turkey is known for its “deep, smoky and honeyed flavor,” and is a highlight of the 2M menu. Test it out this Thanksgiving or simply for your next backyard barbecue.
