FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
CBS Sports
Rice vs. UTSA: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The UTSA Roadrunners and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Rice Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense. The Louisiana Tech...
San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
foxsanantonio.com
Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
Having some extra cash around the holiday season is always a blessing, whether you're looking to buy some extra presents or make sure the Thanksgiving spread is nice and healthy, one lucky Texan is going to see a big boost this season once they claim this top-prize they scored.
KSAT 12
Spirit Airlines lands in San Antonio, announces two new routes for travelers
SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is now taking off and landing at the San Antonio International Airport. The first flight from Orlando landed on Thursday and the first flight from Las Vegas touches down Friday. The low-cost flight service announced it will add two more routes to its offerings.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
MuySA: Chile pequins are part of San Antonio’s charm, South Texas culture
Does your abuela have some in her backyard?
KSAT 12
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
foxsanantonio.com
University of Incarnate Word kicked off its Light the Way holiday festival
SAN ANTONIO – UIW celebrated its 36th Light the Way holiday festival. The event kicked off Saturday with vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family. It all ended with illumination and a million lights lit up the campus. If you missed Saturday’s celebration, don't worry the lights...
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
iheart.com
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About
No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
news4sanantonio.com
Help for San Antonio residents struggling with interest rate hikes
Debt consolidation, credit counseling, and debt relief programs are options for Texans drowning in high-interest credit card debt. Inflation continues to take a toll not only on Texans but people across the country and internationally. While wages in Texas are not increasing to match the rising costs of goods and services, credit cards have become a common source to fill this gap. According to LendingTree, in October of 2022, the average interest rate on a new credit card offer was 22.21%. Combining high interest rates with high inflation is a perfect storm crushing the financial well-being of many hard-working families. If you are struggling with debt, it may only worsen as the Fed has announced more potential rate hikes, and inflation is likely to continue at levels not seen in decades. Below are some options to consider:
foxsanantonio.com
2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo organizers release final list of entertainers
SAN ANTONIO - Organizers have released the final group of entertainers for next year's San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, William Beckmann, Flatland Cavalry and the Turnpike Troubadours have been added to the lineup that already includes the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban, Alabama and Nelly.
13 San Antonio restaurants out-of-towners might not know about
These are some of the best and most iconic flavors to appreciate in S.A.
sanantoniomag.com
How to Smoke a Turkey, from the Pros at 2M Smokehouse
It’s not an exaggeration to say pitmaster Esaul Ramos Jr. truly is a master when it comes to smoked turkey. The co-owner of 2M Smokehouse has been nominated twice by the James Beard Foundation for Best Chef: Texas and his restaurant called the best barbecue in San Antonio by SAM and others since opening in 2016. In Julia Celeste Rosenfeld’s newest book, “San Antonio Cooks,” (officially out Nov. 22), she spotlights Ramos’ smoked turkey breast recipe alongside recipes from 41 other local chefs. She writes that Ramos’ turkey is known for its “deep, smoky and honeyed flavor,” and is a highlight of the 2M menu. Test it out this Thanksgiving or simply for your next backyard barbecue.
