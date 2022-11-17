ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

The Macallan Just Teamed Up With Designer Rhuigi Villaseñor on a Limited Coffee and Whisky Kit

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqvS3_0jDeaJ5O00

The Macallan released its new Harmony Collection last month, a duo of single malt whiskies that were inspired by the flavors of coffee. Now this renowned scotch distillery has collaborated with LA-based Filipino American fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseñor on The Macallan Harmony Ritual Kit, a limited-edition tasting set that brings together the worlds of booze and caffeine with an innovative flair.

Rhuigi Villaseñor is the founder and creative director of the clothing line Rhude, among other ventures. This collaboration with The Macallan is extremely limited, with only 100 kits that will be available for sale today via NTWRK . The kits are meant to be rotated 360 degrees, and have two sides—a whisky side and a coffee side. The former includes a bottle of The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica (one of the pair of new whisky releases from the distillery), as well as a pair of custom designed glasses that are meant to fully maximize your tasting experience. The latter half of the kit offers a different kind of buzz, with a French press designed by Villaseñor and two coffee cups made from upcycled material. There’s also a QR code to unlock a video tutorial featuring a coffee and whisky pairing experience from The Macallan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnDZS_0jDeaJ5O00
Rhuigi Villaseñor

There seems to have been an uptick in whisky-coffee crossover as of late. We reported recently on the new malted rye whiskey from Ironton aged in coffee barrels and the Roe & Coe aged in Guinness Coffee Stout casks. There’s something about the flavors of scotch, Irish whiskey, bourbon and rye that just seem to pair very well with the chocolate, roasted, nutty notes of coffee. But this Macallan collaboration is the most luxe yet, which makes sense given the distillery’s track record of insanely expensive whisky releases. So act fast if you want to get your hands on this new kit, because supplies are very limited. No shame if you need a shot of espresso to get you going first.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Four Roses and Brooklyn Brewery Teamed Up for a Limited Edition Beer Aged in Bourbon Barrels

A beer with a shot of whiskey is a classic combination, and there’s still a time and place for that—namely, your local dive bar. But the relationship between whiskey and beer has blossomed into something so much more complex than that simple yet satisfying pairing, with distilleries and breweries working together and exchanging barrels for special releases. The latest collaboration comes from Kentucky’s Four Roses and New York City’s Brooklyn Brewery in the form of Black Ops beer. This is the fourth Black Ops release, which dates back to 2019. This limited-edition beer is a Russian imperial stout, a high-ABV style...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Beefeater Just Dropped a New Ultra-Premium Gin

In a world awash with high-end whiskey, tequila and rum, it seems like there hasn’t been much attention paid to premium gin as of late. But that might be about to change with the launch of Beefeater Crown Jewel, the most premium expression of this London dry gin. Beefeater is currently owned by French company Pernod Ricard, but this classic London dry gin is actually distilled in the city of London (“London dry” is a designation of style and can be produced anywhere). The brand has released a high-end expression prior to the new Crown Jewel, the wine cask-aged Burrough’s Reserve...
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.

Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "San Francisco Chinatown"

The start of 2023 is just around the corner which means folks of Chinese descent will soon start to prepare for Chinese New Year. And it’s usually around this time of the year when. will start to tease its special footwear pieces that will align with the festive celebration....
Hypebae

Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection

Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
sneakernews.com

The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season

Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
Hypebae

Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'

Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
hypebeast.com

Get Wild With the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes"

2022 saw the triumphant return for various models, including Penny Hardaway’s classic Air Max Penny 1. The ’90s born sneaker splashed back onto the scene courtesy of Social Status and its collaborative “Recess” capsule. Following this, various stylish colorways also hit shelves with more arriving each month. Adding to this list, an exotic “Tiger Stripes” look is on its way.
Hypebae

A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way

Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
Robb Report

This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape

Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes.  Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
CARSON CITY, NV
Robb Report

This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City

If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills.  A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
Footwear News

Cat Footwear and Nigel Cabourn Collaborate on Boots Designed With a Vintage Military Look

Cat Footwear and British fashion designer Nigel Cabourn have joined forces to deliver a unisex boot collaboration. The Wolverine World Wide-backed company said via statement that the limited-edition collab — which is available now via Catfootwear.com — consists of workwear and military styles inspired by Cabourn and Cat’s “Build Anything Anywhere” and “Can Do” mottos, which both date back to the 1940s. The collection features the Omaha and Utah boots, which Cat explained were named by Cabourn after beaches stormed in on D-Day and inspired by the U.S. Navy and industrial boots worn by soldiers in World War II. The Omaha style,...
UTAH STATE
Robb Report

12 Outstanding Wines to Serve at Your Thanksgiving Feast

Thanks to the many people at the table and wide variety of foods and flavors served, Thanksgiving is a difficult holiday to perfectly pair wine. We like to start off with bubbles and end on a sweet note, but during appetizers and the main event it can be best to place a couple of different whites and reds on the table and let everyone drink the ones that most appeal to their palate. Turkey, vegetables and all the carbs on the table go well with white wines and low tannin reds. The best wines for Thanksgiving vary. Chardonnay, whether new or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Christie’s Is Selling Another Rare Pink Diamond Next Month. This One Could Fetch Up to $35 Million.

Another day, another pink diamond up for grabs. Just in time for Christie’s Magnificent Jewels event next month, jewelry fans now will have a chance to snag an impressive 13.15-carat fancy vivid pink diamond ring at auction. A stone of this kind is rare among gems due to its bright hue and size—less than 10 percent of pink diamonds weigh more than one-fifth of a carat. Its estimated value ranges from $25 million to 35 million.  This gorgeous offering comes on the heels of the auction house’s whooping 19-carat Fortune Pink diamond, which was purchased for nearly $29 million earlier this...
Robb Report

This Rye Whiskey Was Aged in Barrels That Had Previously Held Coffee

You’ve probably enjoyed a little whiskey in your coffee before, especially if you’re a fan of the classic Irish Coffee. But have you ever put coffee in your whiskey? If that combination sounds intriguing, this Denver distillery has a new malted rye whiskey that you might want to give a try. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is named after the neighborhood in Denver in which it’s located which was called the Ironton Addition in the 1800s and is now known as the RiNo Arts District. The team at the distillery makes rum, aquavit, gin and, of course, whiskey, including bourbon and different...
DENVER, CO
Robb Report

This $1,000 Blind Tasting Kit Wants to Open Your World to New Whiskeys

Sometimes there’s a benefit to going in blind. Sipping whiskey without knowing exactly what you’re drinking allows you to focus fully on the flavor without all of the baggage you bring when already know the brand. It can also open your world up to whiskeys you may not have considered previously. Whiskey consultant and master distiller Marianne Eaves is releasing her second Eaves Blind tasting kit, a luxury experience with a personal touch that will introduce you to some very interesting whiskeys. Eaves has a long track record working in Kentucky and Tennessee whiskey, having worked at Brown-Forman, held the position...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

You Can Now Buy Pre-Owned Rolex, Cartier and Audemars Piguet Watches at Select Nordstrom Stores

Following the success of their 2021 partnership, Watchfinder & Co. and Nordstrom are bringing vintage and pre-owned watch offerings to the retailer’s stores.  On Friday, the UK-based timepiece reseller announced that it will expand the partnership with a new permanent shop-in-shop at Nordstrom’s New York City flagship. Watches from brands like Cartier, Rolex and Audemars Piguet will also be available at seasonal pop-ups opening in the retailer’s Scottsdale, Arizona and La Jolla, California locations. (The Watchfinder pop-up at one Seattle location is now a permanent installation.) Set on the second floor of Nordstrom New York, you’ll find the Watchfinder shop-in-shop situated alongside...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

Watch: This Turtle-Shaped 1,800-Foot Terayacht Doubles as a Floating City for 60,000 People

Leave it to Lazzarini Design Studio to conceive a turtle-shaped vessel big enough to house an entire city. The disruptive Italian firm, known for designing flying superyachts, futuristic seaports and the like, has just unveiled a humongous “terayacht” concept with the capacity to accommodate thousands upon thousands of seafarers. Pangeos is named in honor of the Pangea supercontinent that existed millions of years ago during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras. Like its namesake, it would cover a fair share of the ocean, too. The behemoth measures 1,800 feet in total length and 2,000 feet at its widest point in the...
Robb Report

Disney Just Bought the World’s 7th-Largest Cruise Ship, the 1,122-Foot ‘Global Dream’

Disney just bought a ship as big as one of its blockbuster movies. The entertainment conglomerate announced earlier this week that it had purchased Global Dream, the sister ship of what was expected to be the world’s largest cruise ship before it was scrapped because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney will now finish building the infamous boat’s sibling, with a goal of completing construction by 2025. Global Dream has been sitting unfinished at the former MV Werften shipyard in Germany since the shipbuilder filed for bankruptcy earlier this year because of the pandemic. Disney plans to work with another of the country’s...
Robb Report

Robb Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy