The Macallan Just Teamed Up With Designer Rhuigi Villaseñor on a Limited Coffee and Whisky Kit

The Macallan released its new Harmony Collection last month, a duo of single malt whiskies that were inspired by the flavors of coffee. Now this renowned scotch distillery has collaborated with LA-based Filipino American fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseñor on The Macallan Harmony Ritual Kit, a limited-edition tasting set that brings together the worlds of booze and caffeine with an innovative flair.

Rhuigi Villaseñor is the founder and creative director of the clothing line Rhude, among other ventures. This collaboration with The Macallan is extremely limited, with only 100 kits that will be available for sale today via NTWRK . The kits are meant to be rotated 360 degrees, and have two sides—a whisky side and a coffee side. The former includes a bottle of The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica (one of the pair of new whisky releases from the distillery), as well as a pair of custom designed glasses that are meant to fully maximize your tasting experience. The latter half of the kit offers a different kind of buzz, with a French press designed by Villaseñor and two coffee cups made from upcycled material. There’s also a QR code to unlock a video tutorial featuring a coffee and whisky pairing experience from The Macallan.

Rhuigi Villaseñor

There seems to have been an uptick in whisky-coffee crossover as of late. We reported recently on the new malted rye whiskey from Ironton aged in coffee barrels and the Roe & Coe aged in Guinness Coffee Stout casks. There’s something about the flavors of scotch, Irish whiskey, bourbon and rye that just seem to pair very well with the chocolate, roasted, nutty notes of coffee. But this Macallan collaboration is the most luxe yet, which makes sense given the distillery’s track record of insanely expensive whisky releases. So act fast if you want to get your hands on this new kit, because supplies are very limited. No shame if you need a shot of espresso to get you going first.