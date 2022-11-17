Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Defense Doesn’t Rest
Calhoun County, AL – Friday basketball: White Plains sweeps Weaver, Faith boys return to a three-headed monster on offense; this story will be updated FRIDAY BOYS GAMES Cedar Bluff 59, Cleburne County 51 Collinsville 76, Gaylesville 39 Faith Christian 78, Ragland 51 Glencoe 77, West End 29 Hokes Bluff 54, Southside 34 Munford 51, Gaston 50 […]
WAFF
Four teams advance to State Semifinals
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nine teams from North Alabama reached the AHSAA State Football Quarterfinals. Four remain. The Muscle Shoals Trojans defeated Gardendale 38-7 to advance to the Class 6A Semifinals. The trojans, coached by Scott Basden, will host the Spartans of Mountain Brook who defeated Hartselle 49-30 at J.F. Moore Stadium Friday November 25th.
thecutoffnews.com
Pleasant Grove Moves On To Round 3 Of AHSAA Playoffs - 2nd Round Of Playoffs Wrapup For November 11, 2022
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Alabama high school football scores; which teams advanced in playoffs?
Here are the Alabama high school football scores from around the state as playoffs continue.
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
pelhamplus.com
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!
There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
southerntorch.com
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Early morning house fire claims life in Jones Chapel
CULLMAN, Ala. – An overnight house fire has claimed the life of a Cullman County man. Rodney Ray Persall, 68, died in the fire on Co. Rd. 940 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. Volunteer fire departments from Jones Chapel, Crane Hill, Logan and Sardis responded to the fire.
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
