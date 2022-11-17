Read full article on original website
Ohio State vs. Maryland updates: TreVeyon Henderson injury status for Saturday
Ohio State appears to have received some good injury news this week as running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to return on Saturday against Maryland, according to multiple reports. A lingering foot injury kept Henderson out of Ohio State's game against Indiana last week and the team's outing ...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reveals which Playoff contender will be most challenged in Week 12
Urban Meyer revealed that Ohio State could be on upset alert against Maryland on Saturday. Ohio State has 1 more game before the massive rivalry showdown with Michigan in Week 13. Meyer believed that this could be a trap game for the Buckeyes. On the latest episode of Big Noon...
247Sports
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
saturdaytradition.com
Zach Harrison, Steele Chambers ice Ohio State's win over Maryland with late defense TD
No. 2 Ohio State survived a scare on the road against Maryland as Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison had a clutch sack on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa which forced the ball out and was recovered by linebacker Steele Chambers for a defensive touchdown. Chambers’ touchdown put Ohio State up 43-30, but more importantly, it kept the Terrapins from completing a comeback upset win against Ohio State.
TreVeyon Henderson receives big injury news for Ohio State football clash vs. Maryland
10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.
Michigan gets great injury news with Ohio State clash looming
It looks like Michigan will have running back Blake Corum available for the Ohio State game. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Blake Corum will be healthy enough to play in The Game vs. Ohio State next weekend in The Horseshoe. With the Wolverines surviving a home scare vs....
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley is proud of his team's effort in the Week 12 home loss to Ohio State
Mike Locksley was close to getting a key home win for his Maryland Terrapins as they hosted No. 2 Ohio State in Week 12. Maryland took Ohio State to the final minute of the game as the Terrapins looked to account for a game-winning drive. Ohio State’s defense, however, accounted for a strip sack and touchdown to put the nail in the coffin for Maryland to make the score 43-30.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica discusses betting line for Ohio State-Maryland
No. 2 Ohio State is a heavy favorite on the road Saturday at Maryland. ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica recently joined Greg McElroy’s “Always College Football” to preview the game. Fallica acknowledged covering 4 touchdowns is a lot to ask of OSU from a...
saturdaytradition.com
Marvin Harrison Jr. hauls in insane one-handed grab on opening drive vs. Maryland
Marvin Harrison Jr. is out of this world. He showed out on Ohio State’s first drive of the day against Maryland, hauling in a sweet over-the-shoulder throw from CJ Stroud into Maryland territory. It seems like Harrison is doing this a couple times every single week at this point.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State drops ‘noise’ hype video ahead of Maryland game
Ohio State hasn’t faltered this season, beating out all opponents to advance to 10-0 on the season, and has established itself as a B1G and CFP contender. With just two games left before the end of the season, the Buckeyes will need to get through Maryland this weekend to keep their drive to the playoffs alive. The Terrapins’ 6-4 record this season is not fully representative of the team that put together big wins over teams like Michigan State. Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa also led the Terrapins in a close matchup with No. 3 Michigan, finishing down by only seven.
saturdaytradition.com
Ronnie Bell: Michigan 11-0 and ready 'to play a game we all want'
Ronnie Bell and Michigan needed every bit of the game clock to come away with the win in Week 12. Fortunately, the Wolverines escaped Illinois at 11-0 and can move on to Rivalry Weekend. After the game, the star receiver for Michigan was asked about the impact of the win....
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals unsurprising destination for Rivalry Week broadcast
College GameDay is on the move, announcing the destination for Week 13 Saturday evening! To no one’s surprise, ESPN’s popular Saturday morning pre-game show is on its way to the B1G and back to Columbus. GameDay will be at Ohio State for The Game; a huge rivalry showdown...
Ohio State vs. Maryland predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Ohio State vs. Maryland predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication ...
Ryan Day Gets Crushed For Controversial Play Call vs. Maryland On Saturday
Saturday night's audience is crushing Ohio State head coach Ryan Day for his play-call on what would've been a crucial fourth-down conversion. Day decided to go for a fourth-and-1 on the 42. But instead of trying to pick up the yard on the ground, he elected Stroud drop back and pass. Something that many questioned in the moment.
CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference
It’s no secret to anyone who has watched college football so far this season that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire country. Harrison has made quite a few absolutely insane circus catches this season, including maybe his best one yet last week, and he Read more... The post CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Brandon Inniss, 5-star Ohio State commit, reaffirms pledge on social media
Brandon Inniss is trying to clear the air following the decision of a recent teammate. Wednesday night, 4-star running back Mark Fletcher backed off his pledge to Ohio State and decided to reopen his recruitment. Fletcher and Inniss are both highly-rated prospects out of Florida for the 2023 recruiting class and are teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying
Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
High school football regional finals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
geauganews.com
Bates, Jurevicius sign national letters of intent
During a spirited signing ceremony on Wednesday morning attended by many relatives, coaches, teachers, and teammates in the O’Brien Center, seniors Brian Bates and Caroline Jurevicius declared their collegiate athletic intentions. Brian will run track for The Ohio State University Buckeyes, while Caroline will continue her volleyball career with...
Ohio State Football Not 'Expecting' Star Player To Return
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered this season with lofty expectations, and rightfully so. During last January's Rose Bowl, he had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately for Smith-Njigba, he hasn't been able to accomplish any goals that he set out for himself this season. That's...
