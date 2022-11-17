ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

247Sports

If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Harrison, Steele Chambers ice Ohio State's win over Maryland with late defense TD

No. 2 Ohio State survived a scare on the road against Maryland as Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison had a clutch sack on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa which forced the ball out and was recovered by linebacker Steele Chambers for a defensive touchdown. Chambers’ touchdown put Ohio State up 43-30, but more importantly, it kept the Terrapins from completing a comeback upset win against Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

TreVeyon Henderson receives big injury news for Ohio State football clash vs. Maryland

10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Locksley is proud of his team's effort in the Week 12 home loss to Ohio State

Mike Locksley was close to getting a key home win for his Maryland Terrapins as they hosted No. 2 Ohio State in Week 12. Maryland took Ohio State to the final minute of the game as the Terrapins looked to account for a game-winning drive. Ohio State’s defense, however, accounted for a strip sack and touchdown to put the nail in the coffin for Maryland to make the score 43-30.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State drops ‘noise’ hype video ahead of Maryland game

Ohio State hasn’t faltered this season, beating out all opponents to advance to 10-0 on the season, and has established itself as a B1G and CFP contender. With just two games left before the end of the season, the Buckeyes will need to get through Maryland this weekend to keep their drive to the playoffs alive. The Terrapins’ 6-4 record this season is not fully representative of the team that put together big wins over teams like Michigan State. Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa also led the Terrapins in a close matchup with No. 3 Michigan, finishing down by only seven.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ronnie Bell: Michigan 11-0 and ready 'to play a game we all want'

Ronnie Bell and Michigan needed every bit of the game clock to come away with the win in Week 12. Fortunately, the Wolverines escaped Illinois at 11-0 and can move on to Rivalry Weekend. After the game, the star receiver for Michigan was asked about the impact of the win....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference

It’s no secret to anyone who has watched college football so far this season that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire country. Harrison has made quite a few absolutely insane circus catches this season, including maybe his best one yet last week, and he Read more... The post CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Brandon Inniss, 5-star Ohio State commit, reaffirms pledge on social media

Brandon Inniss is trying to clear the air following the decision of a recent teammate. Wednesday night, 4-star running back Mark Fletcher backed off his pledge to Ohio State and decided to reopen his recruitment. Fletcher and Inniss are both highly-rated prospects out of Florida for the 2023 recruiting class and are teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional finals scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
COLUMBUS, OH
geauganews.com

Bates, Jurevicius sign national letters of intent

During a spirited signing ceremony on Wednesday morning attended by many relatives, coaches, teachers, and teammates in the O’Brien Center, seniors Brian Bates and Caroline Jurevicius declared their collegiate athletic intentions. Brian will run track for The Ohio State University Buckeyes, while Caroline will continue her volleyball career with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Not 'Expecting' Star Player To Return

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered this season with lofty expectations, and rightfully so. During last January's Rose Bowl, he had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately for Smith-Njigba, he hasn't been able to accomplish any goals that he set out for himself this season. That's...
COLUMBUS, OH

