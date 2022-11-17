Read full article on original website
Negaunee coffee shop has Girls’ Day Out to kick off holiday shopping
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coffee in Negaunee had a Girls’ Day Out on Saturday to support small businesses. The coffee shop intended to have a variety of vendors available for women doing some holiday shopping. However, half the vendors were unable to attend because of bad weather. “We...
The Crystal Falls Business Association hosts second Buckfest event
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Firearm deer season 2022 is underway and the Crystal Falls Business Association (CFBA) hosted its second Buckfest event on Saturday. The event took place in Crystal Falls behind Crystal Theater. During the event, there were more than five deer brought in. This was a contest where whoever brought in the heaviest deer got the most points.
Marquette County Quilters’ Association holds Autumn Comforts Quilt Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Quilters Association held the bi-annual Autumn Comforts Quilt Show this weekend. The show featured more than 280 quilts. Other quilted items such as purses, rugs, mats, and dolls were also featured. Quilt Show Co-Chair, Patty Beyer, describes the featured art as “inspiring.”. “Actually,...
Autumn Comforts Quilt Show takes over Northern Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - These aren’t your grandma’s quilts. The Autumn Comforts Quilt Show will have a variety of fabric art on display. The quilts feature traditional and more modern arts styles. The Quilt Show will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
Ski Brule is officially opened for the 2022-23 ski season
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -On Saturday Morning, Ski Brule in Iron River kicked off its opening day and had hundreds in attendance. Ski Brule’s Operations Manager said one of their main goals is to get the community outside to see what the city has to offer. Winters in the U.P. are long and the snow is not going away anytime soon. Adults are $70 per person, juniors are $50, and kids ages nine and under ski for free.
Marquette County restaurant offering to-go Thanksgiving meal
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - You can order a Thanksgiving meal to go this weekend from a Marquette County restaurant. Jerzi’s is offering a meal for four which comes with plenty to offer. Nearly two dozen people have already ordered their meals. You can choose between a classic turkey, Cajun turkey or ham.
Salvation Army to give away 800 donated coats
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army recently received a donation of 800 gently used coats. The nonprofit decided to give them away. Anyone who needs a coat can pick one up at either the Salvation Army of Escanaba or Marquette while supplies last. There are coats of all sizes and styles. The Salvation Army will also give away some other winter gear items such as hats and gloves.
Marquette restaurant preps to give out Thanksgiving meals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette pizzeria is preparing for Thanksgiving. It will be giving out meals to people in need. On Thanksgiving Day, Third Coast Pizzeria will have Thanksgiving meals available for people to grab from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Mashed potatoes and stuffing will be available as sides. Third Coast Owner Bryan French said he’s bought three hundred pounds of turkey to prepare for this occasion.
Return North Career Fair returns to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Michigan Works hosted its sixth annual Return North Career Fair Thursday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company. The event ran from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and featured some entry-level jobs but focused primarily on professional-level positions. The goal of the event was to attract alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region.
Schwalbach’s Kitchens contributes to TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schwalbach’s Kitchens in Marquette is helping feed a hungry neighbor this season. For the 12th year, Schwalbach’s is collecting its canned food for the TV6 Canathon. It even has an incentive for donors, if you donate 12 cans to Schwalbach’s, you’ll receive a free...
Get to know Grace Blair on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a new face in the co-host seat, Grace Blair joins Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today for the first time. Hey Dude shoes are getting into the Christmas spirit, the latest iPhone might not be shipped in time for Christmas, and you can win 15K by building a Pop-Tart gingerbread house.
Upper Peninsula HS Football All-Stars - Eleven Player
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 All-UP Football Team from UIpper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association. Defensive Player of the Year: Pete Closner, Marquette. Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year: John Burke, Sault Ste. Marie. Dream Team. Offense. Center: Vinny Howes, Gladstone, 6-0, 225, Jr. Guard: Drake Spickerman, Sault Ste. Marie,...
FINAL: Negaunee defeats Reed City 13-12
GAYLORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miners are headed to Ford Field. After a slow start in the first half, the Negaunee Miners rallied to secure the win against the Reed City Coyotes 13-12.
FINAL: Ubly defeats Iron Mountain 41-14
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain was one of three U.P. teams to play in the high school state football playoffs Saturday. The Iron Mountain Mountaineers battled hard, but lost to the Ubly Bearcats 41-14 in the Semifinals.
Recycle 906: How is Marquette County doing on recycling?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 15 marked the first day of deer season, but it also happened to be National Recycling day. Marquette County has seen an increase of awareness surrounding recycling. There has also been a significant increase in diverting material to recycling centers that was going to landfills...
Petoskey, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Negaunee Miners football team heads to Gaylord for playoff matchup against Reed City
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners football team all loaded up on a bus outside the team’s football facility on Friday evening. The Miners made their way to Lower Michigan, traveling to Gaylord. There they will play Reed City in the MHSAA Division 6 semi-finals. Negaunee Head Football...
UP firefighters give fire safety tips
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are a lot of things that a person can do or can forget to do that can lead to a possible fire. On Thursday, two Marquette County Firefighters gave advice on how families can prevent fires. Marquette Firefighter Paramedic Kevin Serkowski gave his number one tip.
UPMW celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with Able Medical Devices
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Apprenticeship Week. To celebrate, U.P. Michigan Works (UPMW) held an event at Able Medical Devices. The goal of the event was to highlight the partnership between training providers such as Able and UPMW. This partnership provides Marquette and Alger County students with more options through Youth Registered Apprenticeships.
This U.P. cabin will make your ‘Little House on the Prairie’ dreams come true
What this little Upper Peninsula cabin lacks in size (it’s just 540 square feet) it makes up for in beautiful acreage (it sits on 20, with a creek running through it) and charm. Built in 1999 at W2375 Wilson Creek Truck Trail, Marquette, the cabin has an open floor plan with a loft bedroom, a wood stove, and a cute deck. The property also includes a sauna, shed, outhouse, and woodshed.
