IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -On Saturday Morning, Ski Brule in Iron River kicked off its opening day and had hundreds in attendance. Ski Brule’s Operations Manager said one of their main goals is to get the community outside to see what the city has to offer. Winters in the U.P. are long and the snow is not going away anytime soon. Adults are $70 per person, juniors are $50, and kids ages nine and under ski for free.

IRON RIVER, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO