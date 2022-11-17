ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say

NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested following tense standoff

NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Temporary warming center open in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Update on investigation in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Undercover Waterbury officer shot

WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hamden police arrest three New Haven men in connection to carjacking incident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested three New Haven men in connection to an Oct. 27 carjacking on Townwalk Drive in Hamden Tuesday. 19-year-old Naszier Beall, 20-year-old Levante Player and 21-year-old Kevin Wilfong-Dixon were arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court for their involvement in the carjacking. Beall, Player and Wilfong Dixon […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in custody after police attempted to serve warrants at home in Wethersfield, ending in hours-long standoff

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police say a man is in custody after police attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Wethersfield. Police in Wethersfield shut down an area of town for an investigation on Friday afternoon. Police say the incident began around 10:00 am when East Hampton Police requested the help of Wethersfield Police to serve search and arrest warrants at a home on 16 Tristian Court.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bank Robbery in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police said they are currently investigating a bank robbery. Reports place the robbery at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black leather jacket. Police mentioned that the suspect had a handgun. K9 units...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-Team: Eversource and UI executive salaries; utility watchdog weighs in

NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter

SPRINGFIELD, MA

