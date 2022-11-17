Read full article on original website
Nicole Fillie
3d ago
I don’t know what’s going on here in Texas with so many missing people and found dead I’m praying he’s found alive
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Delano Burkes missing: 26-year-old Houston man vanishes after bar hopping in the Heights
Delano Burkes' family and friends have not seen or heard from their loved one for five days now, and video suggests he may have been in distress.
31-Year-Old Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Saturday. The crash happened in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road at around 6:45 p.m. According to the Police, the pedestrian was crossing the road when the driver of a red truck traveling eastbound struck the male.
One dead, 2 injured after shooting in Northline, police recover AK-47
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a shooting left one dead, and two others injured in north Houston. Houston police responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex near 7418 Northline Drive around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Reports say when the call came in one person was shot and CPR was initiated.
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
Body found in Brays Bayou belongs to father in town for baby's transplant, medical examiner says
On Tuesday, a body was found in Brays Bayou during a search for missing man Ridge Cole. By Friday, a medical examiner confirmed it does indeed belong to that of the 28-year-old father.
18-year-shot to death while walking to gas station in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.
Firefighters investigating apartment fire in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital Friday night after battling heavy flames at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County. It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Ln, where Ponderosa, Little York, and Klein Fire responded to reports of an apartment on fire.
Davis HS student may have been shot by classmates near the campus, HPD says
The teen victim was sent into surgery after he was hit Thursday. The school was placed on "secure hold" in the wake of the shooting.
HCSO deputies shoot suspect during NW Harris Co. home invasion, sheriff says. 1 other arrested, 2 still on the run
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy shot a suspect accused of a home invasion in northwest Harris County Friday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Melody Park, which is near Bammel North Houston Road and West Richey Road. The...
Home invasion leads to officer involved shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO investigates
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are searching for other possible suspects after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez deputies responded to a home invasion in progress in the 5400 block of Melody Lane around 7:00 p.m. Possible suspects were still there when the deputies arrived.
2 men shot to death outside gas station in Alief, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting where two men were killed in a parking lot. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday at a gas station on Bissonnet Street near South Kirkwood Road. Police said the two victims were approached by a group of eight men that...
Home invasion leads to deputy involved shooting in NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a home invasion led to a shooting involving suspects and deputies on Friday night. According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 5400 block of Melody Park Lane about a reported home invasion. When...
11-year-old boy shot in leg while taking out the trash in west Houston
The boy and his brother were taking trash to the dumpster when the boy felt a stinging injury to his leg. Now police have a man in custody.
Stolen catalytic converters still warm when 2 thieves arrested in Friendswood, police say
Friendswood PD said several catalytic converters were still warm to the touch when they were found in the backseat of the suspects' getaway car along with a saw.
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
Deadly crash in east Houston causes lane closures for several hours
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in east Houston, causing traffic delays. It happened on the 610 East Loop going northbound at Clinton Dr., where it's unclear exactly how everything transpired, but we're told a man was changing his tire when the driver lost control. The man, who...
Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera
HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
8-year-old boy dies after 3-vehicle crash on feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, family says
HOUSTON – A 8-year-old boy is dead and at least four people were left injured after a major crash on the feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, the family confirmed with KPRC 2. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. in the 9900 Block of the...
Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block
HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
Salvation Army in Houston burglarized, man stole more than $45K in equipment for kids
HOUSTON - The Salvation Army, an organization that provides so much during the Christmas season, became the victim of a crime on Friday morning. The organization located in northwest Houston was devastated when they realized they were burglarized. A man was seen on surveillance taking items worth more than $45,000, just in time for the holidays.
