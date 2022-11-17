ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 5

Nicole Fillie
3d ago

I don’t know what’s going on here in Texas with so many missing people and found dead I’m praying he’s found alive

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

One dead, 2 injured after shooting in Northline, police recover AK-47

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a shooting left one dead, and two others injured in north Houston. Houston police responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex near 7418 Northline Drive around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Reports say when the call came in one person was shot and CPR was initiated.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

18-year-shot to death while walking to gas station in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Firefighters investigating apartment fire in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital Friday night after battling heavy flames at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County. It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Ln, where Ponderosa, Little York, and Klein Fire responded to reports of an apartment on fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

2 men shot to death outside gas station in Alief, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting where two men were killed in a parking lot. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday at a gas station on Bissonnet Street near South Kirkwood Road. Police said the two victims were approached by a group of eight men that...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Deadly crash in east Houston causes lane closures for several hours

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in east Houston, causing traffic delays. It happened on the 610 East Loop going northbound at Clinton Dr., where it's unclear exactly how everything transpired, but we're told a man was changing his tire when the driver lost control. The man, who...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera

HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block

HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Salvation Army in Houston burglarized, man stole more than $45K in equipment for kids

HOUSTON - The Salvation Army, an organization that provides so much during the Christmas season, became the victim of a crime on Friday morning. The organization located in northwest Houston was devastated when they realized they were burglarized. A man was seen on surveillance taking items worth more than $45,000, just in time for the holidays.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy