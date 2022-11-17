Read full article on original website
Yankees absolutely can’t pay Justin Verlander’s rumored new contract
And now, for the New York Yankees’ third Justin Verlander-related trick in five years, they’ll briefly entertain his demands before realizing his initial ask is absolutely insane!. The first two versions of the Verlander-Yankees song and dance were inarguably better, even though it seemed like the third time...
Rumor: Justin Verlander could receive historic 8-figure contract in MLB free agency
Justin Verlander, who just secured the 2022 American League Cy Young award, is entering MLB free agency at the perfect time. Verlander, who helped lead the Houston Astros to a World Series title, looked to be in peak form in his return from Tommy John surgery. Last year, the veteran...
Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped
Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge
A rumor recently surfaced stating that the New York Yankees offered superstar Aaron Judge a $337 million dollar contract, per Hector Gomez and Ramon D. Carmona. Although this is just a rumor, there is no denying the fact that Judge is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. In the end, depending on […] The post RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge declares ‘ultimate’ personal goal that provides hint on potential landing spot
Whether Aaron Judge will return to the Bronx and play for the New York Yankees again or will start a new chapter in his baseball career somewhere else, he still is the most interesting man in the sport for as long as he remains a free agent. Only Judge will have the last say about where he would take his spectacular talents, but if anything, he did say that what matters to him is a place where an organization is built to contend for the World Series, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
3 free agents Yankees can sign to lure Aaron Judge back to the Bronx
The New York Yankees will enter the MLB offseason with one prime objective; re-sign Aaron Judge. After Judge’s record-breaking 2022 campaign, in which he broke the American League home run record by smashing 62 dingers last season, Judge is set to earn a huge contract in free agency. The Yankees are going to do everything they can to ensure they are the team handing Judge his new deal.
Former MLB GM Predicts Justin Verlander Will Get Record Breaking Contract
Former MLB GM Predicts Justin Verlander Will Get Record Breaking Contract
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Padres looking to add former MVP to mix with Juan Soto, Manny Machado
The San Diego Padres fell short of their World Series aspirations in 2022, despite the blockbuster and franchise-altering acquisition of Juan Soto. In order to better position themselves for a run at the Fall Classic, the Padres are reportedly prioritizing free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu in the offseason, according to Jon Morosi.
3 best Cody Bellinger destinations if he leaves Dodgers in free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers look likely to have a busy offseason after another failed World Series run despite being the cream of the crop throughout the regular season. One big decision they will have to make revolves around whether or not they want to tender Cody Bellinger a contract or let him leave in free agency.
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Yankees interested in Andrew Benintendi return, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Benintendi back, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But Heyman also reports that a source questioned his desire to remain with the team. Benintendi was one of the Yankees’ most notable trade deadline acquisitions in 2022. He offered...
Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report
Jacob deGrom is the best available pitcher in MLB free agency. The right-hander, who’s spent his entire career in New York with the Mets, has been linked to a number of different teams this offseason. However, a new report from the New York Post will excite Mets’ fans. “A free agent after opting out from […] The post Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco Giants showing interest in 3-time All-Star closer
As the MLB hot stove heats up and free agency is on the horizon, several teams across the league will be looking to make upgrades to their rosters this winter. One team looking to make a splash and build out their bullpen is the San Francisco Giants, who ranked middle of the pack in the National League with a pedestrian 64% save percentage in 2022, according to Baseball Reference. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Giants have expressed interest in former All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.
Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt MVP wins draw priceless reactions from Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter
On Thursday, it was announced that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge captured the American League MVP Award. The National League MVP Award went to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Each hitter had an incredible season, especially offensively. Judge earned 28 of the 30 first place votes with Shohei Ohtani receiving the final […] The post Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt MVP wins draw priceless reactions from Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This 3-Team Trade Features Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon
Have you ever been the adult in the room? It’s not fun, right? Younger people have so much energy! You can’t understand what they’re saying! Don’t get started on music these days. Sometimes, NBA players find themselves in the same position. When a veteran is on...
Why Dodgers must let go of Cody Bellinger
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be set to once again make some big moves this offseason after being shockingly bested by the San Diego Padres in the NLDS to bring their 2022 season to a swift conclusion. And while they seem likely to pursue some of the big name free agents available this offseason, the […] The post Why Dodgers must let go of Cody Bellinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger replacements following non-tender decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to non-tender Cody Bellinger on Friday, ultimately making him a free agent. The Bellinger move drew no shortage of reactions from around the MLB world. With Bellinger in free agency, the Dodgers are officially in the market for a new centerfielder. Los Angeles has different courses of action they can […] The post 3 Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger replacements following non-tender decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
