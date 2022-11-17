Read full article on original website
Aaron Watson
2d ago
Oh look, our judicial system letting violent criminals walk our streets while letting this woman fear for her life everyday. I guarantee if that judge or cop had a daughter in her situation, that guy would be locked up and held without question.
Tammy Watson
3d ago
Absolutely appalling. Why is he out on bond. Sent home with ankle monitor. Seriously. This woman lost her life due to this gross negligence. He is a danger to society. What how can this judge sleep at night.
Michele Mckee
3d ago
he should not have a bond at all. if you violate probation for a joint you do mandatory 30 days. this is ridiculous. and knowing he's in my area! hmmm shame on you cpd. you have been super strict my entire life of living here. don't go lib.
allongeorgia.com
65 Year old Rossville man Sentenced for Molesting Multiple Children
On November 7, 2022 Dennis Dewayne Dockery, age 65, entered pleas of guilty to Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Incest and Child Molestation. In exchange for his admissions of guilt, the Honorable Don W. Thompson sentenced Dockery to Life, to serve Twenty-Five (25) years in prison without the possibility of parole. The Defendant’s crimes were reported to law enforcement after Dockery’s close female relative confided in a Snapchat to a friend that he was raping her. The friend told her mother who immediately reported the information to police. Contemporaneously, another older close female relative of Dockery’s disclosed she had suffered years of sexual abuse as well. Forensic interviews conducted by Holly Kittle from the Lookout Mountain Children’s Advocacy Center, revealed the extent of the children’s years-long sexual abuse perpetrated upon them at his hands. After being released on $100,000.00 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, Dockery removed the monitor. He then fled to the State of Tennessee, where he was apprehended by the U. S. Marshal’s Service and returned to Georgia for trial. This case was investigated by veteran Rossville Police Department Detective, David Scroggins.
mymix1041.com
Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga
From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
chattanoogacw.com
Milestone: First female motor traffic deputy graduates at Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a first for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO): For the first time in the agency's 200-year history, a woman will be patrolling the streets as a motor deputy. HCSO says Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
wfmynews2.com
Girl attacked on elementary school bus in Georgia, mom says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A mother in DeKalb County said she is outraged with how the district handled an incident involving her child. Paulescia Dawson said her daughter, Chloe, was attacked while riding the bus on Nov. 4, as she was coming home from Fairington Elementary School. "After she...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 15
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 20-015712- 700 block Bacon Trail- Warrant Service- Jeffery Sparks was taken into custody on a Bradley County warrant following a traffic stop. 20-015723- 7609 Standifer Gap Rd- Warrant Service- Shana Fitten was detained by Chattanooga Police for outstanding East...
WDEF
Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
WTVC
Credit union teller in Collegedale charged with stealing $47,000 from customers
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A credit union employee in Collegedale stole more than $47,000 from customers by transferring their money to her family members' accounts before putting the money in her own, according to Collegedale Police. Officers arrested Leilana Bearce on Wednesday. A release says the credit union president said...
WDEF
DA Wamp Defends Injunction at Budgetel; Resident Claims They’re Forgotten
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- In the aftermath of the eviction of hundreds of occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge which wrapped up by late Wednesday evening, those affected are trying to figure out their futures. One occupant, Monika Hill, gave an emotional interview with News...
WDEF
Pedestrian hit on Cummings Highway Thursday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF)- Chattanooga police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a car. It happened just before 4 P.M. today in the 3700 block of Cummings Highway. Authorities say they arrived on scene to find a 43-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police the victim...
WDEF
Driver seriously injured in Ooltewah wreck
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A driver was seriously injured in a crash last night in the Ooltewah area. Officials say the vehicle ran off 6401 Mountain View Road and hit both a tree and a power pole. It brought down power lines and the vehicle caught fire. Tri-Community first...
WTVCFOX
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
WTVCFOX
Bradley County man sentenced to federal prison after drugs, weapons convictions
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man convicted in federal court on drugs and weapons charges will spend the next 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 40-year-old Matthew Moore was sentenced Thursday morning in federal court in Chattanooga. Prosecutors say Moore pleaded guilty...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Rome, GA)
Rome Police and Georgia State Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Floyd County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street before 10 a.m.
WTVC
Man steals diamond in Chattanooga, tries selling it to Acworth jewelry shop, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A Whitwell man is facing charges after trying to sell a diamond he stole in Chattanooga to an Acworth, Georgia jewelry shop, according to Acworth police. On November 4th police were called to Celestial Jewelers at 3150 Cobb Parkway in response to a call about an man trying to sell a stolen item.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Budgetel Residents Protest Potential Eviction
Several dozen residents of the Budgetel showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday evening saying that they had received word from Hamilton County Schools officials that the extended stay motel would be shut down on Wednesday, putting them out on the street. “I’m 30 weeks pregnant and I have...
Young woman found dead after vanishing from Walmart in Tennessee; 2 in custody
Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
WDEF
Deadline looms for Mayor Wamp Vs Commission dispute over county attorney
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp is on the clock, as County Commission gave him a deadline of Nov. 18th by noon to form a resolution over the status of County Attorney Rheubin Taylor.“We have passed resolutions they have not been honored,” said District 4 County Commissioner Warren Mackey. “So, one of the things we’re going to look to do is to compel our actions to be taken.”
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
