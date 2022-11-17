ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

Comments / 9

Aaron Watson
2d ago

Oh look, our judicial system letting violent criminals walk our streets while letting this woman fear for her life everyday. I guarantee if that judge or cop had a daughter in her situation, that guy would be locked up and held without question.

Reply(1)
4
Tammy Watson
3d ago

Absolutely appalling. Why is he out on bond. Sent home with ankle monitor. Seriously. This woman lost her life due to this gross negligence. He is a danger to society. What how can this judge sleep at night.

Reply(1)
2
Michele Mckee
3d ago

he should not have a bond at all. if you violate probation for a joint you do mandatory 30 days. this is ridiculous. and knowing he's in my area! hmmm shame on you cpd. you have been super strict my entire life of living here. don't go lib.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allongeorgia.com

65 Year old Rossville man Sentenced for Molesting Multiple Children

On November 7, 2022 Dennis Dewayne Dockery, age 65, entered pleas of guilty to Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Incest and Child Molestation. In exchange for his admissions of guilt, the Honorable Don W. Thompson sentenced Dockery to Life, to serve Twenty-Five (25) years in prison without the possibility of parole. The Defendant’s crimes were reported to law enforcement after Dockery’s close female relative confided in a Snapchat to a friend that he was raping her. The friend told her mother who immediately reported the information to police. Contemporaneously, another older close female relative of Dockery’s disclosed she had suffered years of sexual abuse as well. Forensic interviews conducted by Holly Kittle from the Lookout Mountain Children’s Advocacy Center, revealed the extent of the children’s years-long sexual abuse perpetrated upon them at his hands. After being released on $100,000.00 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, Dockery removed the monitor. He then fled to the State of Tennessee, where he was apprehended by the U. S. Marshal’s Service and returned to Georgia for trial. This case was investigated by veteran Rossville Police Department Detective, David Scroggins.
ROSSVILLE, GA
mymix1041.com

Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga

From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
EAST RIDGE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General

DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
DALTON, GA
wfmynews2.com

Girl attacked on elementary school bus in Georgia, mom says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A mother in DeKalb County said she is outraged with how the district handled an incident involving her child. Paulescia Dawson said her daughter, Chloe, was attacked while riding the bus on Nov. 4, as she was coming home from Fairington Elementary School. "After she...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 15

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 20-015712- 700 block Bacon Trail- Warrant Service- Jeffery Sparks was taken into custody on a Bradley County warrant following a traffic stop. 20-015723- 7609 Standifer Gap Rd- Warrant Service- Shana Fitten was detained by Chattanooga Police for outstanding East...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
WHITWELL, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian hit on Cummings Highway Thursday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF)- Chattanooga police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a car. It happened just before 4 P.M. today in the 3700 block of Cummings Highway. Authorities say they arrived on scene to find a 43-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police the victim...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Driver seriously injured in Ooltewah wreck

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A driver was seriously injured in a crash last night in the Ooltewah area. Officials say the vehicle ran off 6401 Mountain View Road and hit both a tree and a power pole. It brought down power lines and the vehicle caught fire. Tri-Community first...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVCFOX

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Budgetel Residents Protest Potential Eviction

Several dozen residents of the Budgetel showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday evening saying that they had received word from Hamilton County Schools officials that the extended stay motel would be shut down on Wednesday, putting them out on the street. “I’m 30 weeks pregnant and I have...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Deadline looms for Mayor Wamp Vs Commission dispute over county attorney

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp is on the clock, as County Commission gave him a deadline of Nov. 18th by noon to form a resolution over the status of County Attorney Rheubin Taylor.“We have passed resolutions they have not been honored,” said District 4 County Commissioner Warren Mackey. “So, one of the things we’re going to look to do is to compel our actions to be taken.”
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
People

Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police

Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
MONROE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy