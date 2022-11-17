ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana police officer and wife adopt baby girl left at baby box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted a baby months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday, which was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Special Report: Claim Your Cash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

One killed in two vehicle crash on U.S. 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a two vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 20 Friday night, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to the scene just east of State Road 19. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Motorious

Indiana Authorities Find Underwater Car Grave

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in made a shocking, accidental discovery while doing a training exercise recently. The routine event held at the White River resulted in the team marking what they believed to be multiple sunken cars in the river. On November 3, a dive team finally removed the vehicles.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Mishawaka man sentenced to over three years for firearm offense

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka man was sentenced to over three years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Frank Willis, 57, was sentenced to three years and 10 months followed by two years of supervised release.
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX59

Judge hears arguments as Indiana doctor tries to stop AG from obtaining patient records

INDIANAPOLIS – A legal battle between the Indiana attorney general and an Indianapolis doctor who became part of the national abortion debate has reached a Marion County courtroom. Attorney General Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) announced an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio. Dr. Bernard and […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
POSEY COUNTY, IN

