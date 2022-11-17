Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Indiana woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb
Police arrested Hernandez in connection to the fatal stabbing in December 2021.
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
abc57.com
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana police officer and wife adopt baby girl left at baby box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted a baby months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday, which was...
WNDU
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
abc57.com
Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
22 WSBT
Special Report: Claim Your Cash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
abc57.com
One killed in two vehicle crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a two vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 20 Friday night, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to the scene just east of State Road 19. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car...
Indiana Authorities Find Underwater Car Grave
Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in made a shocking, accidental discovery while doing a training exercise recently. The routine event held at the White River resulted in the team marking what they believed to be multiple sunken cars in the river. On November 3, a dive team finally removed the vehicles.
abc57.com
Mishawaka man sentenced to over three years for firearm offense
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka man was sentenced to over three years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Frank Willis, 57, was sentenced to three years and 10 months followed by two years of supervised release.
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekend
A major discount retail chain is opening another store location in Indiana this weekend which will be perfect for those who are looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Read on to learn more.
Judge hears arguments as Indiana doctor tries to stop AG from obtaining patient records
INDIANAPOLIS – A legal battle between the Indiana attorney general and an Indianapolis doctor who became part of the national abortion debate has reached a Marion County courtroom. Attorney General Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) announced an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio. Dr. Bernard and […]
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating report of five-year-old accidentally shooting himself
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a five-year-old boy reportedly shot himself accidentally in the arm on Wednesday morning. At 7:46 a.m., 911 received a call about a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of E. Simonton St. Officers arrived at the scene and learned...
Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old woman in Portage
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in late August, Portage police said.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police asking for public's help identifying individuals in fraud investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people seen in the following photos as part of a fraud investigation involving Michiana businesses. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous tip to...
WNDU
24 years later, SBPD reunites man with the officer that saved his life as a child
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - July 16th, 1998, South Bend police officer, Anne Hayes, responded to a call of a three-year-old wandering in and out of traffic in the northwest side of South Bend. Now, fast forward to today, 24-years-later, the boy, who now goes by the name Roberto Theiss,...
Murder charges dropped in 5-month-old’s death
Prosecutors have dropped the case against a Branch County man who was charged with the 2019 death of his 5-month-old daughter.
Comments / 0