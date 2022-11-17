ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show

SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Larry Lease

State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County Murders

The State of Texas has executed their 10th inmate this year.Marco Chilese/Unsplash. After more than 17 years, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son was executed on Wednesday, after all his appeals were rejected by the courts. Fox 4 reports that Stephen Barbee, was executed via lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was declared dead at 7:35 p.m. He was sentenced for the February 2005 murder of Lisa Underwood and her son Jayden. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in Denton County.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Texas laws allow teachers to carry guns at school with little regulation

Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Guns in the Classroom" in the video player above, or stream the premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET on the free CBS News app.Since January, 50 people have been killed and 122 injured in at least 152 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S. To respond to the threat of such attacks, some districts — in at least 29 states that allow it — have taken the controversial step of authorizing school staff, other than security guards, to carry firearms on campus. Texas is one of...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students

Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

TEXAS STATE

