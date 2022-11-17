Read full article on original website
KXAN
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
KVUE
License to scan: Plate readers found across Texas are mostly unregulated
AUSTIN, Texas — More Central Texas cities and counties are using license plate readers (LPRs) to help solve crimes, but the KVUE Defenders found that there are virtually no State regulations for how those cameras – and the data they generate – are used. This year, many...
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
'High crime and taxes' push Texas lawmaker to propose bill that would dissolve city of Austin
This isn't the first attempt made by Texas Republicans to push similar measures. Those propositions never passed, though.
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
KVUE
Lawmaker files bills aimed at making language in Texas Constitution, Texas Penal Code more LGBTQ-inclusive
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Thursday, more than 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott directs TEA, school superintendents to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements, according to a release. The Texas law will override the recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show
SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
KHOU
New bills in Texas Legislature on transgender rights for Texans
Texas Republicans have targeted transgender people several times in recent sessions. Already, there is a wave of bills aimed at gender-affirming health care.
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County Murders
The State of Texas has executed their 10th inmate this year.Marco Chilese/Unsplash. After more than 17 years, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son was executed on Wednesday, after all his appeals were rejected by the courts. Fox 4 reports that Stephen Barbee, was executed via lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was declared dead at 7:35 p.m. He was sentenced for the February 2005 murder of Lisa Underwood and her son Jayden. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in Denton County.
Texas laws allow teachers to carry guns at school with little regulation
Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Guns in the Classroom" in the video player above, or stream the premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET on the free CBS News app.Since January, 50 people have been killed and 122 injured in at least 152 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S. To respond to the threat of such attacks, some districts — in at least 29 states that allow it — have taken the controversial step of authorizing school staff, other than security guards, to carry firearms on campus. Texas is one of...
Former Governor Rick Perry Says This Needs to be Legalized in Texas
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry has assumed the role of spokesman for the Texas Betting Alliance, according to NBC DFW. Ironically, Perry once fought legalized betting in Texas. Why did he change his tune, you ask? He figures since people are already betting illegally, the state should make it legal...
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Food Benefits, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) that an amount of $1.4 billion will be given to Texas families. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Statement on $1.4 Billion Food Benefits. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been given U.S. approval, according to...
fox44news.com
Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students
Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
Hobby Airport worker wore reflective gear when Republic Waste Services truck hit her, mom says
The 27-year-old victim's family wants Republic Waste Services of Texas to make changes after one of its 50,000-pound trash trucks hit their loved one.
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs.Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. He had been condemned for the February 2005 deaths of Lisa Underwood, 34, and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in nearby Denton County.The U.S. Supreme Court...
INTERACTIVE MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in the Texas gubernatorial election?
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in our 15-county viewing area to get a better picture of how Central Texans voted.
Retiring mayor of League City Pat Hallisey leaves legacy of public service
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, in December 1949 and raised in Houston, Hallisey moved to League City in 1972. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) When Pat Hallisey moved to League City in the early 1970s, he had no clue he would end up its mayor. In fact, he fell in love with public service by accident.
