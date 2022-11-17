Karen Bass elected first female mayor of Los Angeles

Karen Bass will be the next mayor of Los Angeles, according to projections by the Associated Press.

The AP called the race in Bass’s favor around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Bass currently leads Rick Caruso by 46,578 votes with 74% of ballots counted.

Bass, who represents the California’s 37th Congressional District, will become the first woman to be elected mayor of Los Angeles and the second Black person to hold the position.

One week ago when polls closed, Caruso carried an overnight lead in the race to replace incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is termed out and is awaiting confirmation as ambassador to India.

Since then, Bass has outpaced Caruso, quickly closing the gap before ultimately overtaking him.

She received support from several top Democrats during her campaign, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As mayor, Bass said solving the homeless crisis would be a top priority for the city.

Caruso is renowned real estate developer whose properties include both the Grove and Americana at Brand shopping centers.

He poured millions of his own fortune into the race and picked up endorsements from notable celebrities including Chris Pratt, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry.

Ultimately, the political newcomer’s bid fell short of the more-established Bass.

Bass released a statement Wednesday that reads in part:

“Los Angeles is the greatest city on earth. I know, if we come together, hold each other accountable, and focus on the best of who we are and what we can achieve, we can create better neighborhoods today and a better future for our children.”

She thanked the voters who supported her in the race and said she was “honored and humbled” to be chosen as the next mayor.

Bass added that Caruso called her personally to concede and she voiced her hope that he will continue his “civic participation in the city that we both love.”

Caruso released a statement in which he called the decision to run for mayor “one of the most rewarding experiences” of his life.

“We never stopped believing that local government can and should be a force for good, a force that levels the playing ground for everyone, a source of pride and inspiration that helps families achieve the American dream,” Caruso wrote on social media.

The State of California has a maximum of 38 days after election night to certify election results.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.