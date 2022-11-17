ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Battlezone: Dennis Evans and Jacob McFarland deliver in battle of West Coast big men

CORONA, Calif. -- When I started looking through the schedules of various high school events from around the country to plan my travels for the 2022-23 high school season, I decided to start the season at the Battlezone event Corona, Calif. A major part of that was the chance to see a battle of West Coast big men Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest and Jacob McFarland of Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde. After watching them tussle on Friday night, I’m glad that I booked the trip.
CORONA, CA
FOOTBALL: Cavaliers head to valley championship

VISALIA – In a game of two fast-paced offenses, the Central Valley Christian Cavaliers punched their ticket to the valley championship with a 50-41 victory over the Hanford Bullpups. The Cavaliers faced their fastest offense yet in the semi-finals of the valley championships and won thanks to the hard...
HANFORD, CA
Two Cougars sign with colleges

Beaumont High athletes put pen to paper last week by signing National Letters of Intent to attend colleges. Wednesday, Nov. 9, was the first day of the early signing period for high school athletes in sports other than football to sign. Signing ceremonies were held at schools throughout the Century...
Riverside, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Western Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Woodcrest Christian High School on November 17, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RIVERSIDE, CA
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
STRATHMORE, CA
Visalia school gives back to the community

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
VISALIA, CA
Rancho Mirage High School placed temporary semi lockout due to a student issue

Rancho Mirage High School was temporarily placed on a semi lockout due to a student issue that is being responded to, according to Joan Boiko, spokesperson for the Palm Springs Unified School District. Boiko told News Channel 3 shortly before 12:30 p.m. that the lockout was lifted. PSUSD sent out an email to parents and The post Rancho Mirage High School placed temporary semi lockout due to a student issue appeared first on KESQ.
Woman crashes car into semi-truck, hospitalized: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – An alleged speeding driver was ejected from her car and sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they were called to the scene of an injury crash on State Route...
FRESNO, CA

