Cathy McElroy
2d ago
it so sad when baby is dead people need to slow down watch out for other cars and stop driving so fast keep everyone safe while driving
Friday evening traffic collision in Fairfield kills two
FAIRFIELD - CHP Officers in Solano County responded to a traffic collision that killed two Fairfield residents Friday evening.At approximately 6:15 p.m., a Mazda traveling south struck a Honda traveling on the northbound lane of Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane, near the city of Fairfield, according to California Highway Patrol.The Mazda continued southbound and collided into a tree. Then, the Mazda veered to the right where it collided with a Chrysler traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old woman, and one of the passengers, an 11-year-old girl, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision with the tree. Another passenger, a 6-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda, 56-year-old Fairfield resident Janice Barry, was unharmed. A 3-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.The driver of the Chrysler, Fairfield resident Virginia Martin, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the CHP at its non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the Solano area office at (707) 639-5600.
KCRA.com
Bystander struck by car that drove into El Dorado County home, authorities say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was hospitalized when a car drove through a home in El Dorado County, authorities said. Top stories from Saturday featured in video player above. The collision happened Friday night, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said. The bystander was airlifted...
SFGate
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
Victims killed in horrific wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG -- Authorities have identified the five people -- including three children age nine and under -- who were killed early Thursday morning in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4. Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5, all of Vallejo, and Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville, died in the head-on collision reported around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 4, according to the Sheriff's Office.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound highway lanes near Railroad Avenue, then learned...
KCRA.com
2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, authorities said. Two pedestrians were struck in the crossing at Elk Grove Boulevard near Railroad Street around 1 a.m., the Union Pacific Railroad told KCRA 3. The collision happened on...
Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
KCRA.com
Four injured, including toddler in big rig rollover crash in Sacramento County, authorities say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person is in critical condition and three others were injured, including a toddler, in a rollover crash involving a big rig in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Prarie City Road and White Rock Road, the Sacramento...
5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash
PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene. The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
SFGate
Update: 5 Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On Hwy 4 Early Thursday
PITTSBURG (BCN) Five people died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. At about 12:10 a.m., officers learned of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The Hyundai then crashed head-on into a Ford Flex west of Loveridge Road, CHP Officer Adam Lane said.
KCRA.com
2 killed including juvenile in Solano County crash, officials say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people, including a juvenile, died in a crash Friday evening, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. The three-vehicle crash happened along the 4400 block of Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff's office said. Nearby roads are closed while officers are on the scene.
Car crashing through fence in Sacramento causes home evacuation due to gas smell
SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police have opened an investigation after a car crashed through a fence.When officers arrived at the site of the crash, the 1300 block of Arcade Boulevard, the scent of gas was so strong that a CBS13 photographer was told to move back for his safety.Police were asked if the vehicle's driver was OK, but they could not answer because the person left the scene before authorities arrived. The crash forced a neighbor to evacuate his family from his home because the smell of gas in the neighborhood was strong.PG&E is on the scene assessing the smell of the gas.
Man dies in head-on crash near Rio Vista; adult and several children taken to hospital
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rio Vista Police Department said the driver of a sedan died when he crashed head-on with a minivan Thursday afternoon. Police said the crash happened around 3:10 on River Road, north of the Rio Vista Bridge. The driver of the sedan had a 13-year-old passenger in the car with […]
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
2news.com
Placer County Deputy's great timing results in arrest of two burglary suspects
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested two people during a traffic stop who were involved in a burglary the deputy was responding to. On November 13th at 7:45 pm., a Placer County Sheriff's deputy responded to a burglary in progress call at the Auburn Valley Golf Club.
Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp
AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
AOL Corp
Deadly crash closes lanes of I-80 between Citrus Heights and Roseville, CHP says
A fatal crash closed lanes of traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 near the Sacramento-Placer county line, according to the California Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 8:45 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near Riverside Avenue, according to the CHP’s online activity log. The CHP activity log...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rio Vista (Rio Vista, CA)
The Rio Vista Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred in the 200 block of River Road, just north of Highway 12 and the Rio Vista Bridge in Solano County. The accident was reported at 4:14 p.m.
Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide
YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
