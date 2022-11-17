ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

Comments / 18

Cathy McElroy
2d ago

it so sad when baby is dead people need to slow down watch out for other cars and stop driving so fast keep everyone safe while driving

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Friday evening traffic collision in Fairfield kills two

FAIRFIELD - CHP Officers in Solano County responded to a traffic collision that killed two Fairfield residents Friday evening.At approximately 6:15 p.m., a Mazda traveling south struck a Honda traveling on the northbound lane of Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane, near the city of Fairfield, according to California Highway Patrol.The Mazda continued southbound and collided into a tree. Then, the Mazda veered to the right where it collided with a Chrysler traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old woman, and one of the passengers, an 11-year-old girl, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision with the tree. Another passenger, a 6-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda, 56-year-old Fairfield resident Janice Barry, was unharmed. A 3-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.The driver of the Chrysler, Fairfield resident Virginia Martin, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the CHP at its non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the Solano area office at (707) 639-5600. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victims killed in horrific wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified

PITTSBURG -- Authorities have identified the five people -- including three children age nine and under -- who were killed early Thursday morning in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.  Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5, all of Vallejo, and Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville, died in the head-on collision reported around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 4, according to the Sheriff's Office.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound highway lanes near Railroad Avenue, then learned...
PITTSBURG, CA
KCRA.com

2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove, police say

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, authorities said. Two pedestrians were struck in the crossing at Elk Grove Boulevard near Railroad Street around 1 a.m., the Union Pacific Railroad told KCRA 3. The collision happened on...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction

RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash

PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene.  The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50

Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
PLACERVILLE, CA
SFGate

Update: 5 Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On Hwy 4 Early Thursday

PITTSBURG (BCN) Five people died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. At about 12:10 a.m., officers learned of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The Hyundai then crashed head-on into a Ford Flex west of Loveridge Road, CHP Officer Adam Lane said.
PITTSBURG, CA
KCRA.com

2 killed including juvenile in Solano County crash, officials say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people, including a juvenile, died in a crash Friday evening, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. The three-vehicle crash happened along the 4400 block of Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff's office said. Nearby roads are closed while officers are on the scene.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car crashing through fence in Sacramento causes home evacuation due to gas smell

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police have opened an investigation after a car crashed through a fence.When officers arrived at the site of the crash, the 1300 block of Arcade Boulevard, the scent of gas was so strong that a CBS13 photographer was told to move back for his safety.Police were asked if the vehicle's driver was OK, but they could not answer because the person left the scene before authorities arrived. The crash forced a neighbor to evacuate his family from his home because the smell of gas in the neighborhood was strong.PG&E is on the scene assessing the smell of the gas.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp

AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide

YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
YUBA CITY, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy