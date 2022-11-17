Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. FIFA revealed its earnings to officials from more than 200 of its members. It is $1...
This Telltale Bear Market Indicator Is Sounding a Warning, Once Again
If you thought the bear market bottom was in, think again.
SFGate
South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal
MASAKHANE, South Africa (AP) — Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate about 80%...
3 Stocks Sharing Their Bounty With Shareholders
Companies with long-term track records of solid profitability will often reward their investors with cold, hard cash when they are able to do so.
SFGate
Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakhstan's incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday's snap election that comes after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates are on the ballot against President Kassym-Jomart...
Turkey's high-stakes campaigns in Syria
Turkey has launched a string of offensives in neighbouring Syria since 2016 targeting Kurdish militias, Islamic State group jihadists and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. - Peace Spring - Turkey launched a broad air and ground assault against Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria after former President Donald Trump controversially withdrew US forces from the region in October 2019.
SFGate
Film Bazaar: Malaysia’s Rajendran Brothers Rage Against Oppression, Deforestation in ‘The Depth of Darkness’ Project
Malaysia’s Rajendran brothers, producer Kumanavannan and director Gogularaajan, are angry and have a divinity-tinged story to tell. Tamil and Malay-language project “Depth of Darkness” (“Kaali”) comes to India’s Film Bazaar co-production market from Busan, where in October, it won the development award at incubator program Malaysian Development Lab for Fiction Feature Films (mylab), an initiative supported by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), the Singapore Film Commission (SFC), the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA).
Nepal votes in poll coloured by downturn and discontent
Nepali voters cast their ballots for a new parliament Sunday in a contest dominated by public frustrations over the Himalayan republic's elderly political elite and anxiety over its teetering economy. Though analysts expect Nepal's entrenched political veterans to again dominate the next assembly, many voters have lost faith in the status quo and a mood for change is palpable.
Equatorial Guinea votes with veteran ruler set for sixth term
Equatorial Guinea went to the polls on Sunday, with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo all-but certain of winning a record sixth term in a the West African country with next to no opposition. The discovery of off-shore oil turned Equatorial Guinea into Africa's third richest country, in terms of per-capita income, but the wealth is very unequally distributed.
UK politics - live: Steve Barclay would ‘not support’ Swiss-style Brexit deal with EU
Health secretary Steve Barclay has said he does not recognise reports that Britain will seek a Swiss-style deal with the European Union.It follows reports that senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government were considering moving Britain towards such relationship with the bloc in pursuing frictionless trade amid the soaring cost-of-living crisis.The former Brexit minister told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme on Sky News: “We’ve got a prime minister who himself supported Brexit. I myself did and was Brexit secretary, and worked very hard to maximise our control of our laws, our borders and our money.“So, it’s absolutely important, particularly...
Comments / 0