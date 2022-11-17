The Countdown: Trump presidential bid met with mixed reactions

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have the latest on reaction to Donald Trump's newly announced bid to run for president in 2024.

Trump announced his now third run for the oval office during a primetime speech Tuesday night.

The news was met with mixed reactions. ABC's Morgan Norwood joined us from West Palm Beach, Florida with the story.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Mitch McConnell was once again re-elected as the Republican Senate Leader defeating Rick Scott in a last-minute fight for leadership. Although McConnell easily won, the secret ballot vote of 37 to 10, was the most serious challenge to his 15-year tenure leading the GOP caucus. The election represents a growing clash within the party as McConnell and Scott each offered different opinions on why Republicans failed to gain Senate seats in the midterms. Scott blamed party ideals. McConnell pointed to what he called "poor candidates."

We dig deeper into the push for court reforms in New York State. Much of the conversation this year has been about bail reform, but several rallies held across the state Tuesday called for sentencing reform.

With the holidays upon us, the hardships associated with inflation could be as stark as ever. But are we beginning to see signs that we might soon be heading down the other side of the hill? CNN's Isabel Rosales joined us live to discuss just that.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda says there is no evidence a missile that hit Poland near its border with Ukraine was an "intentional attack." Duda said Wednesday that the landing of the Russian-made missile in a rural area, killing two people, was mostly likely an accident.

----------

