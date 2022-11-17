UPDATE: All normal crossing routes re-opened in Opelousas

UPDATE: Opelousas Police confirm all railroad crossings in Opelousas affected by an unoccupied vehicle collision with a Union Pacific train have been cleared.

Authorities confirm all normal crossing routes should be open.

Opelousas Police officers responded to the scene of an accident involving a boxcar train and a vehicle at the intersection of Raymond Street and the Railroad Crossing.

According to Police Chief Martin McLendon, it appeared the vehicle stalled on the tracks and the driver was unable to get it into gear. The occupants were able to exit the vehicle before the collision, avoiding any injury.

A man and woman are safe following today's train wreck. The woman was the driver of the vehicle that stalled, leading the male passenger to exit the vehicle to lift the car hood and attempt to get the car back up and running. When the pair noticed a train approaching, they jumped out of the way.

The wreck caused the boxcar train to come to a stop blocking railroad crossings throughout the city for at least 2 miles, authorities say.

Opelousas Police instructed drivers to use the Prudhomme Lane extension and utilize I-49 to go either north or south.

According to Chief McLendon, traffic was estimated to be stalled at all railroad crossings up to 2 hours.

