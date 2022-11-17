Read full article on original website
caneswarning.com
Jim Larranaga gets 700th win in Miami basketball win over Providence
Norchard Omier led the Miami basketball team with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Isaiah Wong scored 18 to allow Jim Larranaga to earn his 700th career win in a 74-64 victory over Providence. The Miami basketball team took the lead with a 9-0 run about halfway through the first half and never trailed in the rest of the game.
Does Eagles coach have revenge on his mind vs. Colts? 2 new defensive linemen make debuts
INDIANAPOLIS − There is a lot at stake when the Eagles take on the Indianapolis Colts, starting with the Eagles trying to recover from their first loss of the season. But there's a sentimental side to it, too, or perhaps a revenge factor. ...
Former NFL Linebacker J.T. Thomas wasn't diagnosed with ADHD until he was 24. Here's what he wants other people with the condition, and their parents, to know.
Being diagnosed with ADHD at age 24 helped him understand and prepare better, but he also says living with the diagnosis is a process.
Clear Fork ready to leave first-ever winless boys basketball season behind
BELLVILLE — After an 0-23 season, the Clear Fork boys basketball team has no bigger sense of urgency on its agenda than to simply turn the page. It was the first winless season in program history and the least amount of wins since winning one game in 1986-87. So who could blame the...
Penn State vs. Colorado State men’s basketball: TV and stream info for Charleston Classic
Penn State will wrap up its weekend down south by playing for third place in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. After taking its first loss of the season on Friday with a setback against Virginia Tech, the Nittany Lions will look to end the weekend tournament on a winning note as they face Colorado State in the tournament’s third-place game. Colorado State suffered a loss to the host school, Charleston, on Friday after the Nittany Lions fell short against Virginia Tech in the first game of the day. At 4-1, Penn State would still have good reason to feel good...
