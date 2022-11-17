ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Woman to return to Kern for 2nd resentencing in Bradley St. Clair killing

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Susan Clevenger was resentenced for her role in the 2000 kidnapping and killing of a property manager for whom she worked.

Due to changes in the felony murder rule, Clevenger’s murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was resentenced to eight years on that charge. But her convictions on charges of kidnapping for ransom resulting in death and conspiracy to commit kidnapping for ransom still left her serving life without parole.

This week, however, an appeals court has ordered Clevenger returned to Kern County for a second resentencing after determining a Superior Court judge didn’t realize he had the discretion to resentence Clevenger on all charges, not just the murder charge.

“A favorable exercise of the court’s discretion” would result in Clevenger receiving a lesser sentence, according to an opinion filed Tuesday by the 5th District Court of Appeal.

A date for Clevenger’s return has not been set.

In 2019, the felony murder law changed so that a person now has to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they can only be charged with the underlying felony, whether it’s robbery, kidnapping or another crime that resulted in death.

Clevenger is one of thousands of inmates who have appealed their convictions since the law changed.

Clevenger, 48, and her former boyfriend, Keith Shell, 55, are both serving life without parole for St. Clair’s death on Aug. 17, 2000. Clevenger, who worked as St. Clair’s secretary, plotted with Shell to kidnap St. Clair — third-generation co-owner of St. Clair Investments — at his office and hold him for ransom.

An alarm went off during the kidnapping and a struggle ensued during which St. Clair was bound and gagged with duct tape, and strangled with his necktie. Shell’s fingerprints and palm prints were found on the duct tape used to bind St. Clair.

Clevenger let Shell inside the office after making sure St. Clair would be alone. She twice telephoned St. Clair’s brother to make sure he wasn’t returning, and she rushed another woman to end a phone call and leave.

KGET

KGET

