New This Year at the NH Ice Castles… Booze
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening for their 10th winter in January, and they just announced that this year there will be a new wrinkle... alcohol. "Ice Castles may bring out the kid in all of us, but this season we'll have something NEW just for adults 21 and up! This winter, we're excited to debut ICE BARS exclusively at Ice Castles in New Hampshire, New York and Minnesota," the attraction posted on its Facebook page this week. "Come grab a drink and warm up at the chillest place in town."
Why Is It Snowing When It's Sunny Outside?
While it’s a decent day in southern New England, areas in western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen snow today! The key to this wintry precipitation begins with the westerly flow we have. When that west wind comes in contact with our mountain topography, the air stomps into it and finds a new route - right up!
Taken & Traumatized: Lawmaker Proposes More Oversight Before DCF Can Take Kids in Middle of Night
A Massachusetts state lawmaker is proposing another layer of oversight before social workers with the Department of Children and Families make an emergency removal of children during hours when courts are closed. In September, the NBC10 Investigators showed how DCF removed two young kids in the middle of the night...
Already Cold, Wind Gusts Make Temps Feel Much Colder
It’s a cooler than average day but the sun is on our side! Our temperatures Saturday hover in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind is off the southwest and this may enhance the potential for some ocean-effect showers in the south coast as well as the Cape overnight into early Sunday.
1 Arrest Made Amid Ongoing Manhunt for Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbers
An arrest has been made following a large manhunt for multiple suspects on Martha's Vineyard after a bank was robbed at gunpoint on the island on Thursday. Information was limited Saturday but the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that one person had been arrested in connection to the robbery at Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven.
Manhunt Continues for Suspects in Armed Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbery
A large manhunt for multiple suspects continued on Martha's Vineyard on Friday after a bank was robbed at gunpoint on the island on Thursday. Authorities have released a surveillance photo of one of three masked suspects they say robbed Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbed at Gunpoint, Suspects at Large Amid Major Manhunt
A bank was robbed at gunpoint on Martha's Vineyard Thursday morning, police said, with the FBI part of the investigation that, for a time, spanned the Vineyard Sound. No one has yet been arrested. Vineyard Haven Rockland Trust bank employees weren't hurt in the robbery on the quiet tourist island,...
New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones
More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
Mass. Reports 4,497 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 4,497 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,925,311 cases and 20,769 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov.158 there were 156 people...
Man, 26, Seriously Hurt After Hit-and-Run on Route 3 in Tyngsboro, Troopers Say
A pedestrian was seriously hurt Thursday morning in Tyngsboro after being hit by a truck, according to Massachusetts State Police. It happened on Route 3 northbound just south of the New Hampshire state line, and the truck drove off after the crash, according to a state police spokesperson. The pedestrian,...
Mass. Eversource Customers Could See 23% Increase in Their Bills Come January
Eversource customers in eastern Massachusetts could see a 23% increase in their electric bills come January if the company's proposed rate increase is approved by the state Department of Public Utilities. The company is requesting to increase rates from 17.9 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 25.6 cents per kWh, which...
MBTA Agrees to New Fare Evasion Enforcement Rules
Transit police will soon be able to resume issuing fines to riders who fail to pay fares before boarding the MBTA under regulations the transit agency's board approved Thursday that no longer allow arrests or driver's license impacts as punishments. The unanimous vote clears the way to revive fare evasion...
Maura Healey Builds Out Her Transition Team
A former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group, and a former MBTA Board member are among the appointees that Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey has chosen to help lead six policy committees on a transition effort that will be directed by Danielle Cerny. The committees are built around...
