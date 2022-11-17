ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

New This Year at the NH Ice Castles… Booze

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening for their 10th winter in January, and they just announced that this year there will be a new wrinkle... alcohol. "Ice Castles may bring out the kid in all of us, but this season we'll have something NEW just for adults 21 and up! This winter, we're excited to debut ICE BARS exclusively at Ice Castles in New Hampshire, New York and Minnesota," the attraction posted on its Facebook page this week. "Come grab a drink and warm up at the chillest place in town."
WISCONSIN STATE
nbcboston.com

Why Is It Snowing When It's Sunny Outside?

While it’s a decent day in southern New England, areas in western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen snow today! The key to this wintry precipitation begins with the westerly flow we have. When that west wind comes in contact with our mountain topography, the air stomps into it and finds a new route - right up!
VERMONT STATE
nbcboston.com

Already Cold, Wind Gusts Make Temps Feel Much Colder

It’s a cooler than average day but the sun is on our side! Our temperatures Saturday hover in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind is off the southwest and this may enhance the potential for some ocean-effect showers in the south coast as well as the Cape overnight into early Sunday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

1 Arrest Made Amid Ongoing Manhunt for Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbers

An arrest has been made following a large manhunt for multiple suspects on Martha's Vineyard after a bank was robbed at gunpoint on the island on Thursday. Information was limited Saturday but the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that one person had been arrested in connection to the robbery at Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven.
nbcboston.com

Manhunt Continues for Suspects in Armed Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbery

A large manhunt for multiple suspects continued on Martha's Vineyard on Friday after a bank was robbed at gunpoint on the island on Thursday. Authorities have released a surveillance photo of one of three masked suspects they say robbed Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.
nbcboston.com

New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones

More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
YARMOUTH, ME
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 4,497 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 4,497 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,925,311 cases and 20,769 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov.158 there were 156 people...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

MBTA Agrees to New Fare Evasion Enforcement Rules

Transit police will soon be able to resume issuing fines to riders who fail to pay fares before boarding the MBTA under regulations the transit agency's board approved Thursday that no longer allow arrests or driver's license impacts as punishments. The unanimous vote clears the way to revive fare evasion...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Maura Healey Builds Out Her Transition Team

A former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group, and a former MBTA Board member are among the appointees that Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey has chosen to help lead six policy committees on a transition effort that will be directed by Danielle Cerny. The committees are built around...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy