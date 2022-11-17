The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening for their 10th winter in January, and they just announced that this year there will be a new wrinkle... alcohol. "Ice Castles may bring out the kid in all of us, but this season we'll have something NEW just for adults 21 and up! This winter, we're excited to debut ICE BARS exclusively at Ice Castles in New Hampshire, New York and Minnesota," the attraction posted on its Facebook page this week. "Come grab a drink and warm up at the chillest place in town."

