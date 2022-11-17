Swinney gives good news on the status of a starter

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave good news Wednesday evening on the status of a starting offensive lineman who missed last week’s game against Louisville.

Swinney said starting right guard Walker Parks (concussion protocol) is full go now.

“He’s back,” Swinney said during his post-practice media availability.

Prior to missing the Louisville game, Parks had played 623 snaps while starting each of Clemson’s first nine games this season.

Parks, an ESPN Freshman All-American as a reserve in 2020, earned the starting right tackle role entering his sophomore year in 2021 and then transitioned to guard during fall camp in 2022. The Lexington, Ky., native entered the 2022 season having played 1,068 career snaps over 24 games (13 starts).

