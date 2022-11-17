ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney gives good news on the status of a starter

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcuWB_0jDeUv2Y00

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave good news Wednesday evening on the status of a starting offensive lineman who missed last week’s game against Louisville.

Swinney said starting right guard Walker Parks (concussion protocol) is full go now.

“He’s back,” Swinney said during his post-practice media availability.

Prior to missing the Louisville game, Parks had played 623 snaps while starting each of Clemson’s first nine games this season.

Parks, an ESPN Freshman All-American as a reserve in 2020, earned the starting right tackle role entering his sophomore year in 2021 and then transitioned to guard during fall camp in 2022. The Lexington, Ky., native entered the 2022 season having played 1,068 career snaps over 24 games (13 starts).

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0jDeUv2Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0jDeUv2Y00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy