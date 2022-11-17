ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia-based foundation helping give gifts to children needs sponsors

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xsad9_0jDeUcVz00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Secret Santa Foundation of West Virginia is looking for sponsors to help give gifts to children.

They say they have more than 160 children in need of sponsors. The foundation says it is around $75 per child.

Family collects Hot Wheels for West Virginia children in honor of loved one

There are many ways to help, they say if you would like to help by shopping for today, you can call 304-344-8697 Monday through Friday to find out what they need.

Donations can also be made on their website .

The foundation’s website says they help around 1,400 children each year primarily in Kanawha and Boone counties.

