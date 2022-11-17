Read full article on original website
Missoula Shelter Will Turn No One Away in Cold Weather
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced this week that due to the bitterly cold temperatures in Missoula this weekend, the Johnson Street Warming Shelter will do its best to provide a warm place to sleep for any individual 18 or older. KGVO News spoke to Stephanie Dolan, Director...
NBCMontana
Firefighters rescue doe, fawn from icy Montana river
MISSOULA, Mont. — Firefighters in western Montana pulled a doe and her fawn from the icy Clark Fork River in sub-zero temperatures Friday morning, officials said. “They darted up the bank and ran east,” City of Missoula senior firefighter Brett Cunniff said. “They took off on their own. We’re assuming they’re fine.”
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
montanarightnow.com
Parvovirus outbreak sparks urgency to get dogs vaccinated
MISSOULA, Mont. - Pet owners in the Missoula Valley are urged to get their animals vaccinated as one animal shelter is seeing more sick dogs. In just the last month, three different dogs tested positive for parvovirus at The Humane Society of Western Montana. This is alarming, Marta Pierpoint explained, because in the six and a half years she's served as executive director leading up to this point, there haven't been any.
From Car Crashes to Animal Attacks, How Dangerous is Montana?
If there is one way to deter folks from moving to a particular place, it's by convincing them of the imminent danger they'll encounter. Over the past several years, people have been flooding into Montana. They're moving to Big Sky Country to escape the big city, have a simpler life, and enjoy the beauty of the state.
Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana
As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
Want Local? Three Montana Events You Need To See To Believe
Not everyone in Bozeman is going to be attending the big game this weekend. Yes, Brawl of the Wild is highly popular, but there are still folks that don't have tickets or just don't choose to go. Luckily for those folks, there is still a whole lot of fun to be had here in Bozeman.
Fairfield Sun Times
Most commonly seen birds in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Montana from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Six Ridiculous Myths About Montana That People Believe
It's wild to think that today people still believe in tall tales about a state they've probably never even stepped foot in. Montana is full of beauty and wonder, and most of us locals realize how special the place we get to live in every day is. It's a vast state, full of history and legacies. We've talked about some of the mythical creatures that are rumored to be lurking around Montana, and some of the ghost stories that have become local tradition to tell.
Montana State wins annual Can the Griz food drive
Can the Griz — and the corresponding Can the Cats food drive in Missoula — is an off-field competition between MSU and U of M to see which can collect the most donations for its local food bank.
This Holiday Season Don’t Be A Statistic In Montana
With the "Brawl of the Wild" happening this weekend and Thanksgiving next weekend, there will be a lot of people on the roads. AAA is predicting this upcoming holiday the roads will be crowded. They are predicting it will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. But, the high price of gas will not be stopping many people from hitting the road. As you are making your plans to get out on the highway, according to the report, Wednesday before 11am will be the best time to travel.
invisiblepeople.tv
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Montana Beverages to Pair with Your Thanksgiving Dinner
The foods we associate with Thanksgiving are obvious, turkey and stuffing and gravy and I could go on and on. When it comes to liquids, however, the options are more vague. For the most important meal of the year, I make all of my consumption choices with purpose. That's why every Thanksgiving I make a point to drink a Montanan beverage as a way of celebrating my gratitude for this state. That sounds corny, but it's true. Here are some Montanan beverages I'd recommend to wash down your holiday deliciousness.
Investigation: Illegal Deer Kill in a Popular Montana State Park
We are on the downhill side of Montana's general big game hunting season, a time where incidents like this can occur more often. Whatever the motives were, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is not taking this one lightly, conducting an investigation into an illegal deer kill in a Montana state park, a state park that actually does allow for some hunting. Just not in the area where this deer was taken.
New Restrictions Cause Howling Over Montana Wolf Hunting Regs
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks finds themselves at odds with a District Court order involving an always-controversial topic. Wolves and wolf hunting are some of the most polarizing subjects in the Montana hunting community. And while FWP stands by its wolf management policies, a Lewis and Clark County District Court says otherwise.
This Holiday Event in Montana is a Unique and Magical Experience
If your family loves Christmas, this Montana event should absolutely be on your radar. The holiday season is upon us, and everyone is gearing up for the festivities. People are putting up their Christmas trees and lights and scheduling the holiday events they will attend in the weeks to come. While Montana has all kinds of jolly holiday celebrations, we boast one particularly magical event that will bring out your inner Christmas spirit and make you feel like a kid again.
Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana
The Bureau of Land Management has published a Public Land Order to ensure the continued preservation of the Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark in Idaho and Montana. The post Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana appeared first on Local News 8.
Comedy Show Fundraiser for Local Food banks Coming to Missoula
In 2017 local stand-up comedians started a tradition of having a show at The Roxy Theater each year to raise money and collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. I guess because the only thing better than laughter is laughter for a good cause. This Wednesday, November 23rd at 8pm in The Roxy Theater, the stand-up comedy show "Thanksgoofing" returns. Tickets are on sale now for $9, and on the day of the event tickets are $9 or $5 with a non-perishable food item.
Montana Towns as Thanksgiving Foods: Laugh Your Feathers Off
Every Montana town has a unique charm to it, just as every Thanksgiving food is delicious in its own way. You've read about Montana towns as Halloween candy but now I'll set the table for the ultimate list of Montana towns and what Thanksgiving foods they would be, dig in:
What’s Happening In Missoula After The “Brawl Of The Wild”
This weekend all anyone can talk about is the "Brawl of the Wild". The Griz vs. Cats! ESPN College Game Day in Montana! We all know that this is going to be an epic weekend regardless of who wins or loses with 121 years of tradition continuing. This year the "Brawl of the Wild" is in Bozeman. So after the game what are you going to do? There will be a lot happening this weekend in Downtown Missoula, so much to choose from, live music, DJs, scotch tasting, plays and more. So here is a quick list of some of what's happening in Missoula this weekend after the game for you to enjoy.
